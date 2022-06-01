UBC In The News
The 'mini' nuclear power plants will actually be super polluting
A new study co-led by Dr. Allison M. Macfarlane (school of public policy and global affairs) found that small modular nuclear reactors would produce a greater quantity of radioactive waste than traditional ones.
Wired (Italy)
Rainy with a chance of bugs: Insect forecast coming to Vancouver
UBC faculty of land and food systems researchers are working on an insect forecast that will track bugs across Vancouver by 2023.
CTV, Vancouver is Awesome
B.C. had highest rate of unexpected deaths during pandemic: UBC study
A study led by Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health) looked at excess deaths province-by-province in Canada during the pandemic.
Postmedia via Healthing, Canadian Press via Ottawa Citizen
Ontario school board removes Agatha Christie book due to anti-Semitic references
Dr. Gregory Mackie (department of English language and literatures) commented on a school board’s decision to ban Agatha Christie’s mystery novel, And Then There Were None.
Toronto Sun
Drug decriminalization unlikely to be pursued by most provinces despite B.C. approval
Adjunct professor Mark Haden (school of population and public health) and professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) gave comments on a new policy that will decriminalize possession of small amounts of hard drugs in B.C.
Haden: Global
Perrin: Vancouver is Awesome
How to prevent skin cancer: Expert tips to stay 'sun smart' this summer
UBC medicine professor Dr. Sunil Kalia said with skin cancer being the most common form of cancer but one that’s easily preventable and detectable, people should learn self-skin examinations and practice sun-safe behaviours.
Yahoo
Should Canada slap a new tax on oil and gas industry profits?
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed whether Canada should impose a tax on the profits of Canada’s oil and gas producers.
Yahoo
Two new subvariants of COVID appear to dodge natural immunity
Medicine professor Dr. Horacio Bach commented on the potential for new COVID-19 variants to emerge.
Postmedia via Cochrane Times Post
Bear conflict resolution opportunities presented to city
UBCO postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb discussed the density of conflicts with grizzly bears across B.C.
E-Know