UBC In The News
'It’s COVID plus': B.C.’s pandemic death toll under renewed scrutiny
A study led by Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health) looked at excess deaths province-by-province in Canada during the pandemic.
Canadian Press via CBC, Globe and Mail, Global, CTV, National Observer, Toronto Star, Montreal Gazette, St. Catharine’s Standard, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Glacier Media via North Shore News, Castanet, Times Colonist, Richmond News, Black Press Media via Today in BC, Peace Arch News, Summerland Review, West Kelowna News, Kelowna Capital News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Victoria News
NASA's spacecraft, the 'InSight Lander' losing power
Dr. Catherine Johnson (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed the findings of the NASA InSight lander’s mission at Mars.
CBC On The Coast, CBC North by Northwest (53:55 mark), CityNews, Black Press Media via Today in BC, Peace Arch News, West Kelowna News, Kelowna Capital News, Nanaimo News Bulletin, Surrey Now-Leader, Vernon Morning Star
Placing indigenous knowledge at the heart of scientific research
Assistant professor of Indigenous fisheries Dr. Andrea Reid discussed importance of incorporating Indigenous knowledge into wild salmon research.
ICI-Radio Canada
Will exercise, meditation or reiki help if you can’t find a therapist?'
Kinesiology professor Dr. Eli Puterman gave comments on the benefits of exercising for mental health.
Washington Post
Advocates warn of monkeypox stigma as Toronto Pride approaches
Clinical professor Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) said monkeypox spreads through close physical or sexual contact, but that doesn’t mean it has a preference for gay men.
Toronto Star
Is it time to refresh the alternative minimum tax?
Economics professor Dr. Kevin Milligan discussed Canada’s alternative minimum tax.
Edmonton Journal
Managing fish stocks shared by nations must focus on the impacts of climate change
Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Juliano Palacios Abrantes (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) wrote about the need for nations to share the responsibility of managing fish stocks.
The Conversation via National Post
Why is plain packaging for e-cigarettes no longer required in B.C.?
Dr. Christopher Carlsten (school of population and public health) co-wrote about the province’s decision to repeal plain packaging on vaping products.
Postmedia via Healthing
UBC student wins Lieutenant-Governor medal for work on Indigenous language revitalization
UBC arts graduate Aiyanna Twigg won the 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for inclusion, democracy and reconciliation.
Black Press Media via Abbotsford News, Castlegar News, Cranbrook Daily Townsman, Eagle Valley News, Fernie Free Press, Kelowna Capital News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Surrey Now-Leader, West Kelowna News
B.C. researchers using kelp and wood fibre to fight plastic pollution
Two UBC spin-offs founded by faculty of applied science and faculty of science researchers are working on products that can curb plastic waste: a compostable bioplastic and a unique polymer than extends the lifespan of products.
Glacier Media via Prince George Citizen, Burnaby Now, Squamish Chief, Pique Newsmagazine, Coast Reporter, New Westminster Record, Richmond News