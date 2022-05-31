UBC In The News

'It’s COVID plus': B.C.’s pandemic death toll under renewed scrutiny

A study led by Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health) looked at excess deaths province-by-province in Canada during the pandemic.
NASA's spacecraft, the 'InSight Lander' losing power

Dr. Catherine Johnson (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed the findings of the NASA InSight lander’s mission at Mars.
Placing indigenous knowledge at the heart of scientific research

Assistant professor of Indigenous fisheries Dr. Andrea Reid discussed importance of incorporating Indigenous knowledge into wild salmon research.
Will exercise, meditation or reiki help if you can’t find a therapist?'

Kinesiology professor Dr. Eli Puterman gave comments on the benefits of exercising for mental health.
Advocates warn of monkeypox stigma as Toronto Pride approaches

Clinical professor Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) said monkeypox spreads through close physical or sexual contact, but that doesn’t mean it has a preference for gay men.
Is it time to refresh the alternative minimum tax?

Economics professor Dr. Kevin Milligan discussed Canada’s alternative minimum tax.
Managing fish stocks shared by nations must focus on the impacts of climate change

Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Juliano Palacios Abrantes (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) wrote about the need for nations to share the responsibility of managing fish stocks.
Why is plain packaging for e-cigarettes no longer required in B.C.?

Dr. Christopher Carlsten (school of population and public health) co-wrote about the province’s decision to repeal plain packaging on vaping products.
UBC student wins Lieutenant-Governor medal for work on Indigenous language revitalization

UBC arts graduate Aiyanna Twigg won the 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for inclusion, democracy and reconciliation.
B.C. researchers using kelp and wood fibre to fight plastic pollution

Two UBC spin-offs founded by faculty of applied science and faculty of science researchers are working on products that can curb plastic waste: a compostable bioplastic and a unique polymer than extends the lifespan of products.
