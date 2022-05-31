UBC experts on decriminalization of hard drugs in B.C.

The federal and B.C. governments have announced today that possession of small amounts of hard drugs will be decriminalized in B.C. UBC experts are available to comment.
Mark Haden
Adjunct Professor, School of Population and Public Health
- Drug policy, illegal drugs, regulation of illegal drugs, addiction, opioids
Dr. Thomas Kerr
Professor and Head, Division of Social Medicine
Director of Reseach, BC Centre on Substance Use
- Drug policy, harm reduction, addiction, illicit drug use, peer-driven interventions, needle exchanges, supervised injecting
Prof. Benjamin Perrin
Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
- Criminal law, author of Overdose: Heartbreak and Hope in Canada’s Opioid Crisis