UBC experts on decriminalization of hard drugs in B.C. Media Advisories

The federal and B.C. governments have announced today that possession of small amounts of hard drugs will be decriminalized in B.C. UBC experts are available to comment.

Mark Haden

Adjunct Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Cell: 778-873-1424

Email: mark@markhaden.com

Interview language(s): English

Drug policy, illegal drugs, regulation of illegal drugs, addiction, opioids

Dr. Thomas Kerr

Professor and Head, Division of Social Medicine

Director of Reseach, BC Centre on Substance Use

Interview language(s): English

Drug policy, harm reduction, addiction, illicit drug use, peer-driven interventions, needle exchanges, supervised injecting

*Please contact Kevin Hollett at 778-918-1537 for interview requests

Prof. Benjamin Perrin

Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Cell: 604-671-2939

Email: perrin@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English