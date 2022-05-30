UBC In The News

These apps can help you track and offset your carbon footprint

Globe and Mail mentioned a 2020 UBC study which found that consumers struggle to understand what actions have the greatest impact toward reducing their carbon footprint.
Globe and Mail

B.C. researchers developing ‘insect forecasting’ system

Researchers from the faculty of land and food systems are piloting new technology that could one day predict the level of insects similar to the way the weather is forecast. Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Quentin Geissmann was quoted.
Global via MSN

It turns out money may buy some happiness

Psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn gave comments on how money can provide some happiness.
CNN

An expensive museum project

Architecture and landscape architecture professor Matthew Soules commented on the proposal for a new Royal BC Museum.
CKNW Mornings with Simi

With fur out of fashion, Indigenous trappers are endangered

UBCO postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb said when something isn’t working for wildlife, local land stewards are often the first to know, often before scientists or government.
National Geographic (subscription)

Wind to dominate Canada's energy future, suggests 'long-awaited' modelling

UBC engineering professors Xiaotao Bi and Roland Clift were quoted in a story about a new report on energy generation and transmission in Canada.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Vancouver Is Awesome, New Westminster RecordAlaska Highway NewsPowell River Peak, Coast Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine

Scientists warn future temperatures will test humans' ability to survive

Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) said being too hot at bedtime makes it hard for us to sleep and detrimentally impact our mental health.
CBC

The monkeypox outbreak has spread to Canada. What to know about the virus

Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) commented on the monkeypox outbreak in Canada.
Globe and Mail

How secure is abortion access in Canada?

Margot Young (Peter A. Allard School of Law) and Dr. Sarah Munro (department of obstetrics and gynaecology) discussed abortion access in Canada.
Chatelaine

Mulling the metaverse: computer scientists weigh in on the internet’s future potential

Computer science professor Dr. Joanne McGrenere discussed how the metaverse will affect our perception of time.
University Affairs

Vancouver police use taser on man during mental health crisis

Professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on the use of tasers.
Vancouver is Awesome

Aquaculture among options to meet seafood demand

Land and food systems professor Dr. Andrea Frommel gave comments on managing salmon stocks in the Fraser River.
Glacier Media via Powell River Peak

We have the necessary tools to guarantee an infinite number of fish for future generations

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) wrote about achieving “infinity fish,” the passing on of a healthy ocean to future generations.
The Conversation (French)

Spread of monkeypox anywhere in the world puts us all at risk

Clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy co-wrote about the spread of monkeypox.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, Ottawa Sun

Why is plain packaging for e-cigarettes no longer required in B.C.?

Dr. Christopher Carlsten (school of population and public health) co-wrote about the province’s decision to repeal plain packaging on vaping products.
The Province

Small Vancouver startup believes it's created the solution to plastic pollution

A UBC spin-off, Bioform Technologies, founded by faculty of applied science researchers, is working on creating compostable bioplastics to can curb plastic waste.
CTV, iHeartRadio, CKNW Jill Bennett Show (May 26 in the dropdown, 2pm)

Ruff day? Why not take a nap on a dog bed for humans

UBC economics graduates Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita discussed launching their business, Plufl, which makes giant dog beds for humans.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, Ottawa Sun