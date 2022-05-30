UBC In The News
These apps can help you track and offset your carbon footprint
Globe and Mail mentioned a 2020 UBC study which found that consumers struggle to understand what actions have the greatest impact toward reducing their carbon footprint.
Globe and Mail
It turns out money may buy some happiness
Psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn gave comments on how money can provide some happiness.
CNN
An expensive museum project
Architecture and landscape architecture professor Matthew Soules commented on the proposal for a new Royal BC Museum.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
With fur out of fashion, Indigenous trappers are endangered
UBCO postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb said when something isn’t working for wildlife, local land stewards are often the first to know, often before scientists or government.
National Geographic (subscription)
Wind to dominate Canada's energy future, suggests 'long-awaited' modelling
UBC engineering professors Xiaotao Bi and Roland Clift were quoted in a story about a new report on energy generation and transmission in Canada.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Vancouver Is Awesome, New Westminster Record, Alaska Highway News, Powell River Peak, Coast Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine
Scientists warn future temperatures will test humans' ability to survive
Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) said being too hot at bedtime makes it hard for us to sleep and detrimentally impact our mental health.
CBC
The monkeypox outbreak has spread to Canada. What to know about the virus
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) commented on the monkeypox outbreak in Canada.
Globe and Mail
How secure is abortion access in Canada?
Margot Young (Peter A. Allard School of Law) and Dr. Sarah Munro (department of obstetrics and gynaecology) discussed abortion access in Canada.
Chatelaine
Mulling the metaverse: computer scientists weigh in on the internet’s future potential
Computer science professor Dr. Joanne McGrenere discussed how the metaverse will affect our perception of time.
University Affairs
Vancouver police use taser on man during mental health crisis
Professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on the use of tasers.
Vancouver is Awesome
Aquaculture among options to meet seafood demand
Land and food systems professor Dr. Andrea Frommel gave comments on managing salmon stocks in the Fraser River.
Glacier Media via Powell River Peak
We have the necessary tools to guarantee an infinite number of fish for future generations
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) wrote about achieving “infinity fish,” the passing on of a healthy ocean to future generations.
The Conversation (French)
Spread of monkeypox anywhere in the world puts us all at risk
Clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy co-wrote about the spread of monkeypox.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, Ottawa Sun
Why is plain packaging for e-cigarettes no longer required in B.C.?
Dr. Christopher Carlsten (school of population and public health) co-wrote about the province’s decision to repeal plain packaging on vaping products.
The Province
Small Vancouver startup believes it's created the solution to plastic pollution
A UBC spin-off, Bioform Technologies, founded by faculty of applied science researchers, is working on creating compostable bioplastics to can curb plastic waste.
CTV, iHeartRadio, CKNW Jill Bennett Show (May 26 in the dropdown, 2pm)
Ruff day? Why not take a nap on a dog bed for humans
UBC economics graduates Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita discussed launching their business, Plufl, which makes giant dog beds for humans.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, Ottawa Sun