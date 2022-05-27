UBC In The News
Visualizing beloved aquatic animals when we reach for plastic might just help us use less of it and protect our oceans
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao discussed her research which found that placing pictures of marine life above the recycling bins in a Vancouver office tower reduced overall plastic waste.
Business Insider
B.C. fish farms cultivate increased risks for wild salmon, new studies show
A new study led by UBC forestry postdoctoral fellow Dr. Arthur Bass found that two specific pathogens, T. maritimum and piscine orthoreovirus, most negatively impacted the survival of wild salmon.
National Observer via Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator, InfoNews Kelowna
Three ways cleantech solutions can help Canada’s mining sector grow sustainably in a net-zero economy
Engineering professors Dr. John Steen and Dr. Vikramaditya G. Yadav commented on reducing mining waste.
Forbes
Squamish Nation signs services agreement with Vancouver for Kitsilano development
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on the agreement between the Squamish Nation and City of Vancouver for the planned Sen̓áḵw development.
Global
Vancouver teardown listed for $3.5M one year after selling for $2.5M
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on the cost of a teardown after a year.
CTV
Who controls the price of crude oil?
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) said while major oil producers are making substantial profits, the price increase is not their making.
CTV
Air conditioning coming soon: Cooling to be mandatory in new homes in Vancouver
Nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch commented on a new Vancouver policy that requires new buildings to have built-in air conditioning starting in January 2025.
CTV
‘It’s political violence’: What women and racialized candidates face on the campaign trail
TVO mentioned a report about online abuse of political candidates written by Dr. Heidi Tworek (school of public policy and global affairs; department of history) and postdoctoral fellow Dr. Chris Tenove (school of public policy and global affairs).
TVO
Long-weekend traffic in Stanley Park tests parks board's new vehicle restrictions
Dr. Robin Lindsey (UBC Sauder School of Business) suggested ways to solve traffic problems in Stanley Park.
Vancouver Sun
Lack of ‘grow-local’ support pinching food security
Dr. James Vercammen (UBC faculty of land and food systems; Sauder School of Business) discussed why Canada tends to import fresh vegetables although it’s known to be a major producer.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver
Managing fish stocks shared by nations must focus on the impacts of climate change
Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Juliano Palacios Abrantes (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) wrote about the need for nations to share the responsibility of managing fish stocks.
The Conversation
The future of fishing and fish — and the health of the ocean — hinges on economics and the idea of ‘infinity fish’
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed achieving “infinity fish,” the passing on of a healthy ocean to future generations.
The Conversation via National Post
UBC Black Futures program aims to show students potential in post-secondary
Dr. Annette Henry (department of language and literacy education) discussed the significance of the Black Futures program, which aims to empower Black students in the academic world.
City News
Two UBC grads launch pawsitively unique business: Dog beds for people
UBC economics graduates Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita discussed launching their business, Plufl, which makes giant dog beds for humans.
Black Press via Today in BC, Victoria News, Peace Arch News, Langley Advance Times, Maple Ridge Pitt-Meadows News, Kelowna Capital News, Abbotsford News, Nanaimo News Bulletin, Surrey Now-Leader, Campbell River Mirror
Two new UBC startups fight plastic pollution
Two UBC spin-offs founded by faculty of applied science and faculty of science researchers are working on products that can curb plastic waste: a compostable bioplastic and a unique polymer than extends the lifespan of products.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Black Press via Victoria News, Langley Advance Times, Peace Arch News, Kelowna Capital News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Campbell River Mirror, Nanaimo News Bulletin, Vernon Morning Star