UBC In The News
The risks of being pregnant while infected with COVID
Dr. Deborah Money (school of population and public health; department of obstetrics and gynecology) discussed a study she led which found that pregnant, unvaccinated people are more vulnerable to severe COVID-19 outcomes.
Bloomberg
Study captures how the brain reacts while treating depression
Metro featured a study led by psychiatry professor Dr. Fidel Vila-Rodríguez, which looks at what occurs in the brain when someone receives treatments for depression.
Metro World News
Do we need nuclear power in the energy mix to stop climate change?
Dr. M.V. Ramana (school of public policy and global affairs) gave comments on whether we need nuclear power.
New Scientist (subscription)
Alarming number of orca descend on Oregon coast to feast on seal pups
Graduate student Josh McInnes (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) commented on the number of orca along the Oregon coast.
The Oregonian (subscription), Newsweek
Joe Biden's gaffes are causing the white house a communications headache
Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk discussed US president Joe Biden’s gaffes.
Newsweek
Should I wear a mask if I've already had COVID?
Mechanical engineering professor Dr. Steve Rogak discussed the efficacy of wearing masks.
CBC
Shortage of family doctors puts B.C. government on defensive
Clinical professor Dr. Goldis Mitra said the fee-for-service system needs to be modernized, and alternative payment models, such as capitation funding should be expanded.
Globe and Mail
The rise and fall of Chinatown: The hidden history of displacement you were never told
History professor Dr. Henry Yu discussed historic city planning campaigns that planned to wipe Chinatowns off the map.
Global via Fresh Radio 104.3
Here’s what it takes to buy a home in Canada’s ‘soul-crushing’ housing market
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) discussed housing affordability in Canada.
Global
How credit scores can run—and ruin—our lives
UBC economics professor Dr. Giovanni Gallipoli said access to short-term credit—especially when things go wrong—is crucial to one’s well-being.
The Walrus
Could someone unknowingly spread monkeypox? A Vancouver expert weighs in
Clinical professor Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) gave comments on the transmissibility of monkeypox.
Glacier Media via Squamish Chief
Aquaculture among options to meet seafood demand
Land and food systems professor Dr. Andrea Frommel gave comments on managing salmon stocks in the Fraser River.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver
Aiyanna Twigg, UBC arts graduate and Ktunaxa woman, receives the Lieutenant Governor's award for inclusion, democracy and reconciliation
CBC interviewed UBC arts graduate Aiyanna Twigg, who has won the 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for inclusion, democracy and reconciliation.
CBC Radio West (53:33 mark)
From Nature to Hollywood: Suzanne Simard on her research journey
Times Higher Education featured forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard about her research journey.
Times Higher Education (subscription)