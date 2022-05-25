UBC In The News
Wearing sunglasses makes people much likelier to ogle, researchers find
A study led by UBC psychology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Veronica Dudarev found that people are more likely to stare at sexually provocative images when they think others can’t see their eyes.
Daily Mail, The Sun (UK), Independent (UK)
Salmon at increased risk of exposure to harmful bacteria near B.C. fish farms, study suggests
A new UBC study led by forestry postdoctoral fellow Dr. Arthur Bass found that two specific pathogens, T. maritimum and piscine orthoreovirus, most negatively impacted the survival of wild salmon.
CBC via Yahoo
DNA from nearly forgotten Yukon kokanee salmon 'a treasure' for modern conservation
UBCO researchers found that kokanee salmon in the Kathleen Lake system aren’t so genetically different from their ancestors, while the hatchery kokanee had diverged to the point where they shouldn’t be reintroduced into the wild.
CBC
Mars robot worked on by B.C. scientist powers down as dust settles over solar panels
Dr. Catharine Johnson (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed the findings of the NASA InSight lander’s mission at Mars.
Black Press via Saanich News, Hope Standard, Castlegar News, Victoria News
'The fertility journey': More women using assisted reproductive procedures to start families
Clinical professor Dr. Caitlin Dunne discussed the increase in demand for fertility services.
CTV
Vancouver West End rooftop home to hives to help local bee population
Dr. Leonard Foster (Michael Smith Lab; department of biochemistry and molecular biology) said the more we can do to support the health of all kinds of bees, the better off our environment is going to be.
City News
B.C.'s iconic Kokanee Glacier in rapid decline, says B.C. scientist
UBC geography postdoctoral fellow Dr. Ben Pelto said the Kokanee Glacier has been losing mass every year since 2017 and in 2021, the glacier saw its biggest loss.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations fall amid period of 'relative ease'
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on the number of Omicron sub-variants circulating around the globe.
Glacier Media via Pique Newsmagazine, Business in Vancouver, New Westminster Record
The future of fishing and fish — and the health of the ocean — hinges on economics and the idea of ‘infinity fish’
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed achieving “infinity fish,” the passing on of a healthy ocean to future generations.
The Conversation
Indigenous-led conservation aims to rekindle caribou abundance and traditions
Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb (UBCO Irving K. Barber faculty of science) wrote about how Indigenous-led efforts to increase caribou abundance and cultural practices such as hunting is reshaping ideas about the best approach for caribou recovery.
The Conversation via National Post, Yahoo