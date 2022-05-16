UBC In The News
How Indigenous knowledge keepers are helping with salmon research on the Skeena, Nass, and Fraser rivers
Assistant professor of Indigenous fisheries Dr. Andrea Reid discussed how she employed Indigenous research methodologies to help with salmon research on the Skeena, Nass and Fraser rivers.
CBC Daybreak North, Glacier Media via Castanet, Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now, Pique Newsmagazine, Times Colonist
B.C. diabetes clinical trials aim to treat diabetics without insulin
UBC and Vancouver Coastal Health received $1 million to conduct research and a clinical trial aimed at developing one of the world’s first genetically engineered cell replacement therapies for type 1 diabetes. Clinical assistant professor Dr. David Thompson was quoted.
City News, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome
UBC research shows how blood tests can predict patient outcomes
Dr. Kelly McNagny (school of biomedical engineering) discussed his new research, which found that blood biomarkers can predict COVID-19 patient outcomes when they are admitted to intensive care.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal
Cute animals in distress could help you recycle better, finds B.C. study
UBC psychology researchers studied how photos of struggling sea life could impact people’s recycling habits. PhD candidate and study lead author Yu Luo was quoted.
Glacier Media via Coast Reporter, Dawson Creek Mirror, Delta Optimist
Mining is a polluting business. Can new tech make it cleaner?
Geology professor Dr. Greg Dipple discussed how carbon capture has the potential to make certain mines carbon-negative.
National Geographic (subscription)
Better fat bubbles could power a new generation of mRNA vaccine
Dr. Pieter Cullis (department of biochemistry and molecular biology) gave comments on how lipid nanoparticles could advance mRNA vaccines.
Science
Parents are concerned with recent news of teen bullying
Dr. Farah Shroff (school of population and public health) discussed the recent increase of teen bullying in B.C.
CBC BC Today (1:50 mark)
Until two years ago, mRNA vaccines had never been approved. Now, vast research offers hope in treating more than COVID-19
Media mentioned Dr. Anna Blakney (Michael Smith Laboratories; school of biomedical engineering) and Dr. Pieter Cullis (department of biochemistry and molecular biology) in articles about the developments of mRNA technology.
Dr. Blakney and Dr. Cullis: Globe and Mail
Dr. Cullis: Toronto Star via Hamilton Spectator, Welland Tribune
How PPE litter is making the plastic pollution in oceans even worse
Professor Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the impact of PPE waste on our oceans and other waterways.
Global
Few homes in Metro Vancouver eligible for first time home buyers' program
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on ways to ensure first-time home buyers can afford to own a home.
City News
How the U.S. abortion paper leak is bringing B.C.'s reproductive access into focus
Resident physician Dr. Ruth Habte (department of obstetrics and gynaecology) commented on the potential impacts in Canada of overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Alaska Highway News
The symptoms of COVID-19 appear to be changing. Here's what to look for
Medicine professor Dr. Brian Conway gave comments on why people should continue to look out for respiratory COVID-19 symptoms.
Glacier News via Tri-City News, Powell River Peak, Burnaby Now
Supreme Court of Canada ruling a setback for women
Professor Isabel Grant (Peter A. Allard School of Law) co-wrote about the recent Supreme Court of Canada decisions in R v Brown and R v Sullivan and Chan.
Toronto Star
University of British Columbia hosts first-ever forum addressing Scarborough Charter on anti-Black racism
UBC held the first-ever forum on the Scarborough National Charter that aims to make campuses more inclusive for Black students and staff. Dr. Handel Wright, senior advisor to the president on Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence, was quoted.
CBC
Learn how technology can help with stroke recovery
UBC Okanagan’s Southern Medical Program will host MEDTalks, a health education speaker series exploring current and emerging trends in medicine, on May 17.
Kelowna Daily Courier