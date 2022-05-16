Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia Media Advisories

May 17 is the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (she/her)

Professor, School of Nursing

Director, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre

Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Trends in discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation among youth

Health consequences of stigma and discrimination for young people

Dr. Eli Puterman

Associate Professor, School of Kinesiology

Canada Research Chair Tier 2 in Physical Activity and Health

Tel: 604–822–2854

Email: eli.puterman@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English