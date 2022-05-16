UBC experts on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

Credit: Unsplash

May 16, 2022    |   For more information, contact Temidayo Ayodele-Oja

May 17 is the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (she/her)
Professor, School of Nursing
Director, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre
Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Trends in discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation among youth
  • Health consequences of stigma and discrimination for young people

Dr. Eli Puterman
Associate Professor, School of Kinesiology
Canada Research Chair Tier 2 in Physical Activity and Health
Tel: 604–822–2854
Email: eli.puterman@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Overall impact of early adversity like bullying on health and well-being

