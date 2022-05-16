UBC experts on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

May 17 is the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (she/her)
Professor, School of Nursing
Director, Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre
Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Trends in discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation among youth
- Health consequences of stigma and discrimination for young people
Dr. Eli Puterman
Associate Professor, School of Kinesiology
Canada Research Chair Tier 2 in Physical Activity and Health
Tel: 604–822–2854
Email: eli.puterman@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Overall impact of early adversity like bullying on health and well-being