UBC In The News
UBC study examines Black alienation in academia
Dr. Annette Henry (department of language and literacy education) discussed the findings of her new study that looked into the alienation that Black people face in Canadian academic institutions.
CBC, New Canadian Media, Saltwire
How images of turtles and dolphins helped one Vancouver office building reduce plastic waste
A UBC psychology experiment found that pictures of marine animals helped one office building in Downtown Vancouver reduce plastic waste by 17 per cent. Psychology professor and the experiment’s senior author Dr. Jiaying Zhao was quoted.
CTV
B.C. diabetes clinical trials aim to treat diabetics without insulin
UBC and Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) received $1 million to conduct research and a clinical trial aimed at developing a diabetic’s ability to produce their own insulin. Clinical assistant professor Dr. David Thompson was quoted.
Glacier Media via Burnaby Now, Castanet (Kamloops), Coast Reporter
UBCO study suggests ways to get men to talk about their health
A UBCO-led study explored how the stigma associated with mental health issues magnifies when men are involved. Dr. Joan Bottorff (UBCO Nursing; Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention) and postdoctoral fellow Dr. Paul Sharp (UBC Men’s Health Research Program) were quoted.
Beach Radio 103.1
Jagmeet Singh says grocery chains are ‘profiteering’ amid inflation. Is it true?
Dr. James Brander (UBC Sauder School of Business) said grocery price increases likely do not rise to the level of profiteering, which would suggest the higher profits are due to illegal or nefarious practices.
Global
Extreme heat, overdoses contributed to excess deaths in Canada amid COVID-19: report
Adjunct professor Dr. Mark Haden (school of population and public health) gave comments on the rise in overdose deaths during the pandemic.
Global
Why is politics getting nastier?
Dr. Heidi Tworek (department of history; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed why extremism is an excellent way of keeping users clicking on social media.
The Walrus
Is the middle class dead for millennials and Gen Z?
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) discussed why many millennials feel like there’s no such thing as a middle class for them.
Globe and Mail – Stress Test
Equivalent of 94 masks per person tossed into Metro Vancouver trash in 2021
Professor Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) and research associate Dr. Juan Jose Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed the rise in discarded masks in Metro Vancouver.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. naturopaths, chiropractors, acupuncturists least likely to be vaccinated among health care workers
Medicine professor Dr. William Bowie was quoted about why patients should have the right to know their health practitioners’ COVID-19 vaccination status.
Healthing
Future COVID-19 restrictions in B.C. unlikely, say health officials
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on being prepared for the next variant of COVID-19.
CHEK
The symptoms of COVID-19 appear to be changing. Here's what to look for
Medicine professor Dr. Brian Conway said people should continue to look out for respiratory COVID-19 symptoms.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet
COVID-19 adds ‘extra conundrum’ to transit needs
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed how cities’ biggest needs fall under three major categories of urban mobility: bus rapid transit, parking and mobility pricing.
Glacier Media via Pique Newsmagazine, Dawson Creek Mirror
A guaranteed basic income could end poverty, so why isn’t it happening?
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao and physics professor Dr. Lorne Whitehead discussed the need for guaranteed basic income in order to end poverty.
The Conversation
Health care is failing British Columbians with mental illness
UBCO psychology professor Dr. Lesley Lutes co-wrote about improving access to mental health support services in B.C.
Postmedia via Healthing
UBC Science Fair: Science Rendezvous
Chemistry professor Dr. Suzana Straus discussed Science Rendezvous, a free festival that takes science out of the lab and onto the streets, which was held at UBC.
ICI-Radio Canada