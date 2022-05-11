UBC In The News
How do you balance on a bicycle?
Physical therapy professor Dr. Lara Boyd explained the science behind how we learn to ride a bicycle.
BBC CrowdScience (15:55 mark)
Climate solutions could be key in dealing with poverty, human suffering
Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability; department of psychology) was quoted in a story about a new report on climate change impacts. Dr. Zhao said we’ll see significant human suffering and casualties from climate change in low-income communities.
Weather Network via Yahoo, MSN
Many first-time home buyers in B.C. say they can't access the province's tax exemption benefit
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) said while expanding the incentive will help some to purchase their first home, the government should focus on other measures for housing affordability.
CBC
How livestock is getting caught in the climate change crossfire
Land and food systems faculty members Dr. Sean Smukler and Dr. Daniel Weary discussed how animal agriculture will need to adapt to climate change.
Corporate Knights
Oil company profits soar as B.C. pump prices hit record highs
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on a suggestion to suspend provincial gas taxes in B.C.
CTV, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Asian Heritage Month celebrates culture, but also combats racism
Dr. Guofang Li (department of language and literacy education) said forced perception of “otherness” contributes to anti-Asian racism and violence.
Calgary Herald
Sun protection: What you need, according to experts
Clinical instructor Dr. Monica Li (department of dermatology and skin science) discussed the most strategic way of wearing sunscreen.
Postmedia via National Post, The Province, Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Sun, Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Windsor Star, Ottawa Sun
Male survivors of intimate partner violence often suffer in secret
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Don Dutton commented on how to get more accurate numbers of male victims of intimate partner violence.
Glacier Media via Dawson Creek Mirror, Squamish Chief
Health care is failing British Columbians with mental illness
UBCO psychology professor Dr. Lesley Lutes co-wrote about improving access to mental health support services in B.C.
Vancouver Sun
'Good intentions are not enough': Volunteers who just show up in Ukraine contributing to dangerous 'disaster tourism'
Clinical professor Dr. Anthony Fong wrote about how untrained volunteers descending on crisis zones to help can sometimes bring more damage than good.
Healthing