How do you balance on a bicycle?

Physical therapy professor Dr. Lara Boyd explained the science behind how we learn to ride a bicycle.
Climate solutions could be key in dealing with poverty, human suffering

Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability; department of psychology) was quoted in a story about a new report on climate change impacts. Dr. Zhao said we’ll see significant human suffering and casualties from climate change in low-income communities.
Many first-time home buyers in B.C. say they can't access the province's tax exemption benefit

Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) said while expanding the incentive will help some to purchase their first home, the government should focus on other measures for housing affordability.
How livestock is getting caught in the climate change crossfire

Land and food systems faculty members Dr. Sean Smukler and Dr. Daniel Weary discussed how animal agriculture will need to adapt to climate change.
Oil company profits soar as B.C. pump prices hit record highs

Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on a suggestion to suspend provincial gas taxes in B.C.
Asian Heritage Month celebrates culture, but also combats racism

Dr. Guofang Li (department of language and literacy education) said forced perception of “otherness” contributes to anti-Asian racism and violence.
Sun protection: What you need, according to experts

Clinical instructor Dr. Monica Li (department of dermatology and skin science) discussed the most strategic way of wearing sunscreen.
Male survivors of intimate partner violence often suffer in secret

Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Don Dutton commented on how to get more accurate numbers of male victims of intimate partner violence.
Health care is failing British Columbians with mental illness

UBCO psychology professor Dr. Lesley Lutes co-wrote about improving access to mental health support services in B.C.
'Good intentions are not enough': Volunteers who just show up in Ukraine contributing to dangerous 'disaster tourism'

Clinical professor Dr. Anthony Fong wrote about how untrained volunteers descending on crisis zones to help can sometimes bring more damage than good.
