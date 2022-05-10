UBC In The News
The surprising power of super short workouts
The Independent mentioned a study led by UBCO school of health and exercise sciences postdoctoral fellow Dr. Matthew Stork which found that people do find high-intensity interval exercise programmes enjoyable enough to continue after the study.
The Independent (UK)
Canada’s largest ever private conservation project
A new study led by Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) found that warming waters are projected to bring more Humboldt squid and less sockeye salmon to Vancouver menus.
Canadian Geographic
B.C. researchers develop game to address vaccine concerns among young adults
UBCO psychology professor Dr. Lesley Lute co-created a video game to entice young adults to educate themselves further on COVID-19 and vaccines.
Black Press Media via Vernon Morning Star, Saanich News, Free Press, Castlegar News
After months in pain, these patients paid thousands for surgery outside of B.C.
Dr. Jason Sutherland (school of population and public health) said patients may consider leaving Canada for surgery because they feel it’s quicker and better, but potentially put themselves at risk of high costs.
CBC
Why does burning coal release mercury?
Forestry professor Dr. John Innes explained why burning coal releases mercury.
CBC Quirks and Quarks, CBC Radio
The legal reasoning behind the Supreme Court draft overturning Roe v. Wade
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Joel Bakan discussed why the different approaches to constitutional interpretation in Canada would make it more difficult to impose abortion restrictions in Canada.
Globe and Mail
Justin Trudeau raises flag at Canadian embassy on surprise trip to Ukraine’s capital
Professor of teaching Dr. Allen Sens (department of political science) and Dr. Florian Gassner (department of central, eastern and northern European studies) discussed the meeting in Kyiv between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Toronto Star via St. Catharine’s Standard
What new Omicron variants in Ontario and Canada mean for the future of the pandemic
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto said Omicron variant BA.2.12.1 is not spreading so fast that it’s super-alarming, but it is spreading relative to BA.2.
Toronto Star via Welland Tribune, CambridgeTimes.ca, Waterloo Region Record
22 books to get your mom on Mother's Day 2022
CBC Books highlighted Dr. Suzanne Simard’s book, Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, as a book gift on Mother’s Day.
CBC Books