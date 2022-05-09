UBC In The News
The FDA should scrap needless restrictions on abortion pills
Washington Post mentioned a study led by UBC medicine postdoctoral fellow Dr. Laura Schummers which found that there was no increase in abortion-related health complications following the removal of restrictions on the abortion pill, mifepristone.
Washington Post
Women in ride hailing, food delivery often brush off harassment: study
A new study co-led by UBC computer science researchers found that gig industries fail to acknowledge the realities of women workers’ experiences, putting women at financial and personal risk. Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Ning Ma was quoted.
CTV, City News, Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Prince George Citizen, Vancouver is Awesome, Dawson Creek Mirror, Tri-City News, Pique Newsmagazine, Black Press Media via Peace Arch News, Today in BC, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Kelowna Capital News, Haida Gwaii Observer, Victoria News, Castlegar News
COVID shots made Moderna biotech’s biggest star, but what now?
Biomedical engineering professor Dr. Anna Blakney was quoted about using mRNA to create flu shots.
Boston Globe
Millions of tonnes of dead animals: the growing scandal of fish waste
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the connection between subsidies and fish waste in the water.
The Guardian
The weird, wondrous world of seahorses
Dr. Amanda Vincent (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; department of zoology) discussed how much we actually know about seahorses.
National Geographic (Portuguese)
Can’t afford steak? Don’t even think about buying veggie burgers
Dr. James Vercammen (UBC Sauder School of Business; faculty of land and food systems) discussed the reason for price increases of plant-based proteins.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Fire and flood, facing two extremes
Forestry professor Dr. Younes Alila and school of community and regional planning alumna Lilia Yumagulova were quoted in a Vancouver Sun series on disaster planning and adaptation in B.C.
Dr. Alila: Vancouver Sun part 1, part 5 (subscription)
Dr. Yumagulova: Vancouver Sun part 2, part 4 (subscription)
$2.23! Metro Vancouver gas prices soar to more records on Mother's Day weekend
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on local factors that make gas prices in Metro Vancouver among the highest on the planet.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Affordability needs to be built into Edmonton's plans to boost density with infill development: expert
School of architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon said if Edmonton wants to keep housing prices down it needs to be intentional about building affordability into the way land is regulated and focus on “disciplining the land market.”
Postmedia via Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Sun
Give the gift of sleep to moms with babies this Mother’s Day
Nursing professor Dr. Wendy Hall co-wrote about giving the gift of sleep to mothers with babies as it can decrease the stressors of motherhood, improve mental health and promote better infant development.
The Conversation via BradfordToday.ca, Today’s Parent
Richmond renames street after B.C.'s first Indigenous lieutenant-governor
The City of Richmond renamed Trutch Avenue to Point Avenue in honour of Steven Point, who is chancellor of UBC, Grand Chief of the Stó꞉lō Tribal Council and former lieutenant-governor of B.C.
CBC