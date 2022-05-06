UBC In The News
At-home medicated abortions improve access to care, advocates say
Media mentioned a UBC faculty of medicine-led study which found that there was no increase in abortion-related health complications following the removal of restrictions on the abortion pill, mifepristone.
Global, Canadian Press via Toronto Star, CTV, Alberta Prime Times, Alaska Highway News, Coast Reporter
'Blind to women's realities': Uber and Doordash put workers at risk, find B.C. researchers
A new study co-led by UBC computer science researchers found that gig industry platforms fail to acknowledge the realities of women workers’ experiences, putting women at financial and personal risk. Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Ning Ma was quoted.
Glacier Media via Castanet, North Shore News, New Westminster Record
City of Regina installing reflection benches to prompt mental health conversations
A survey conducted by the CMHA and UBC researchers showed that feelings of empathy have eroded during pandemic, with only 13 per cent of Canadians feeling empathetic, down from 23 per cent pre-pandemic.
Regina Leader-Post
Trees have to beat extreme heat brought on by climate change to survive
National Geographic mentioned forestry professor Dr. Sally Aitken’s experience during the 2021 heat dome.
National Geographic (Spanish)
Boats behaving badly: New report analyzes China’s own fisheries data
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) gave comments on a new report that identified hundreds of fisheries offences committed by China’s distant-water fishing fleet between 2015 and 2019.
Mongabay
Vietnam protests as China declares annual South China Sea fishing ban
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said the simmering conflict that we see in the South China Sea is mostly because of fish even though countries don’t say it out loud.
Radio Free Asia
1 of 5 species of reptiles are at risk of extinction
Zoology professor Dr. Mary O’Connor discussed biodiversity challenges in Canada.
CBC The Current (40:01 mark)
Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.
Dr. James Brander (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on two main concerns residents have when their city pursues an Olympics.
CBC Sports
Breathe easy: How an air quality forecast comes together
PhD student Christopher Rodell (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) gave comments on working with BlueSky Canada, a collaboration centre for forest fire information sharing between Alberta and B.C.
CTV
Windowless room barely larger than a twin mattress renting for $750 a month in downtown Vancouver
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on the compromises some renters are willing to make to secure a space in Vancouver’s low-vacancy, high-priced rental market.
CTV via Bounce Radio
How should we actually prepare for natural disasters?
UBC school of community and regional planning postdoctoral fellow Dr. Ryan Reynolds discussed how to prepare for natural disasters as B.C. tests its emergency alert system.
CKNW The Jas Johal Show (01:00 mark)
Two new subvariants of COVID appear to dodge natural immunity
UBC medicine professor Dr. Horacio Bach gave comments on how lifting restrictions will impact the potential for more COVID variants to emerge.
Postmedia via National Post, Cold Lake Sun
Architects Against Housing Alienation to represent Canada at international architectural exhibition
Architects Against Housing Alienation, co-led by school of architecture and landscape architecture professors Matthew Soules, Dr. Sara Stevens, Dr. Tijana Vujosevic, will represent Canada at next year’s Venice Biennale of Architecture, an international architectural exhibition.
City News