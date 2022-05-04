UBC In The News
Survey suggests fewer Canadians feel empathetic amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
A survey conducted by the CMHA and UBC researchers showed that feelings of empathy have eroded over the course of the pandemic. Nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins was quoted.
Global, CTV, Y108, Edmonton Journal
UBC researchers discover 'silver bullet' for protecting medical devices from infection
UBC researchers have developed a bacteria-killing silver-based coating to protect patients from infected medical implants. Medicine professors Dr. Jayachandran Kizhakkedathu and Dr. Dirk Lange was quoted.
CTV, Narcity
Indigenous-led stewardship could help Canada tackle wildfire seasons, B.C. research suggests
Forestry postdoctoral fellow Dr. Kira Hoffman discussed a new paper that she co-led, which found that Indigenous-led cultural burning can help better manage wildfire risks and promote healthy ecosystems.
CTV
The vanishing variants: Lessons from Gamma, Iota and Mu
Zoology evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discussed a reason to study past COVID-19 variants that waned.
New York Times (subscription)
Canadian telescope delivers deepest-ever radio view of cosmic web
Scientific American quoted department of physics and astronomy research associate Dr. Richard Shaw about the data from the CHIME radio observatory.
Scientific American
Is lava really forming dunes on Jupiter's closest moon?
SlashGear mentioned a department of physics and astronomy study which suggests that Jupiter has more than 600 moons, many as small as 800 metres in diameter.
SlashGear
Roe v. Wade - what are the possible ramifications if it's overturned?
UBC department of obstetrics and gynecology professor Dr. Sarah Munro discussed the possible ramifications of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion and abortion access.
Global, City News, ICI-Radio Canada, Toronto Star via Welland Tribune, St. Catharine’s Standard, Waterloo Region Record, Peterborough Examiner
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's 'Cult of Personality' Doomed Roe v. Wade—Experts
Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk said if the Supreme Court finally overturns Roe v. Wade, it will be one of the greatest policy disasters for the U.S. Democratic Party in many years.
Newsweek
Alberta safe supply committee report not up to standards, experts say
Dr. Thomas Kerr (school of population and public health; department of medicine) gave comments on a report commissioned by Alberta Health which concluded it found “no evidence demonstrating benefits” of providing a safer supply of drugs.
CBC, Edmonton Journal
Alternative forest fire management to avoid 'hitting the 1.5 degree Celsius climate change wall'
Forestry professor Dr. Gregory Paradis said Canada should prioritize fast and cheaper carbon storage pathways to avoid hitting the 1.5 degree climate change wall.
ICI-Radio Canada
B.C. highway blockades over old-growth logging aimed at forcing a dialogue, activists say
Sociology professor Dr. David Tindall discussed the mobilization of protestors against old-growth logging.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, National Post, Victoria News, North Delta Reporter, CKPGToday.ca
Workers, not warriors: 4 lessons from health worker protests during COVID-19 that could help avert a looming workforce crisis
Dr. Veena Sriram (school of public policy and global affairs; school of public policy and global affairs) co-wrote about why health workers were protesting during the early months of the pandemic, despite much public recognition as “heroes” and “warriors.”
The Conversation
Big Mountain Foods is taking its vegan products beyond zero-waste
UBC’s faculty of land and food systems is collaborating with Big Mountain Foods to find new uses for byproducts of vegan food.
BC Business