Science Rendezvous 2019

Festival-goers of all ages will get a chance to meet with world-class researchers and innovators, participate in hands-on experiments and see amazing scientific demonstrations. Credit: Sarah Race

Get hands-on with science, robots, ice cream and air cannons at UBC Science Rendezvous

Media Advisories

May 4, 2022    |   For more information, contact Alex Walls

Event: Join UBC for Science Rendezvous, a free festival that takes science out of the lab and onto the streets, on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Festival-goers of all ages will get a chance to meet with world-class researchers and innovators, participate in hands-on experiments and see amazing scientific demonstrations.

Please note, in accordance with UBC campus rules, masks or face coverings are required in public indoor spaces.

Date/Time: Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Photo/Assignment editors: Highlights from the festival include:

Time Activity Location
11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Touchable fossils and Hominin Hall guided tours Pacific Museum of Earth
12 p.m.

Race to Immunity:

Learn the steps to designing, producing and distributing a vaccine in a pandemic

 Michael Smith Building, Room 101
1 p.m. Wild Mushrooms: Careful What You Eat Earth Sciences Building, Room 1013

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

 

12 p.m.

Chemistry shows and hands-on room

 

Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream

 Between Chemistry B and D wings
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fun with Robots

Earth Sciences Building lobby

 
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make an Air Vortex Cannon Beaty Biodiversity Museum courtyard
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. LEGO Bricks, Paper Circuits and Oscilloscopes Earth Sciences Building, Room 1012
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Create Your Own Gut Outside the Beaty Museum


Website: www.science.ubc.ca/science-rendezvous-2022

Locations (map):  Beaty Biodiversity Museum, Chemistry D Block, Earth Sciences Building, Michael Smith Building, Pacific Museum of Earth

Available for interviews:

Dr. Anna Blakney (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories & School of Biomedical Engineering
Email: anna.blakney@msl.ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Race to Immunity event, vaccines, RNA vaccines, immunology

Dr. Mary Berbee
Professor, Department of Botany
Email: mary.berbee@gmail.com
Language(s): English

  • Edible wild mushrooms, and which ones to avoid, fungi

Dr. Suzana Straus (she/her)
Professor, Department of Chemistry
Email: sstraus@chem.ubc.ca
Language(s): English, French

  • Liquid nitrogen ice cream making, fostering and encouraging children’s interest in science, chemistry activities, chemistry of colours, fuels and materials, Science Rendezvous

Dr. Kirsten Hodge (she/her)
Director, Pacific Museum of Earth
Email: pme@eoas.ubc.ca
Language(s): English

  • Science education, how the Earth works, earth science

Charlotte Clayton (she/her), Sophie Cotton (she/her)
MSc students, Department of Microbiology and Immunology
Emails: charclay@student.ubc.ca and sophieacotton@gmail.com
Language(s): English (Clayton, Cotton), Spanish (Cotton)

  • Create Your Own Gut activity, microbiota, microbiota and lifestyle, microbiota and health and disease

Hans Ghezzi (he/him)
MSc student, Department of Bioinformatics
Language(s): English, Italian
Email: panzone@student.ubc.ca

  • Create Your Own Gut activity, microbiota, microbiota and lifestyle, microbiota and health and disease

Images and b-roll available for media: www.bit.ly/ScienceRendezvousUBC

Find other stories about: , ,

Contact

Alex Walls
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 778-984-6173
Email: alex.walls@ubc.ca