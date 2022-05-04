Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Get hands-on with science, robots, ice cream and air cannons at UBC Science Rendezvous Media Advisories

Event: Join UBC for Science Rendezvous, a free festival that takes science out of the lab and onto the streets, on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Festival-goers of all ages will get a chance to meet with world-class researchers and innovators, participate in hands-on experiments and see amazing scientific demonstrations.

Please note, in accordance with UBC campus rules, masks or face coverings are required in public indoor spaces.

Date/Time: Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photo/Assignment editors: Highlights from the festival include:



Website: www.science.ubc.ca/science-rendezvous-2022

Locations (map): Beaty Biodiversity Museum, Chemistry D Block, Earth Sciences Building, Michael Smith Building, Pacific Museum of Earth

Available for interviews:

Dr. Anna Blakney (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories & School of Biomedical Engineering

Email: anna.blakney@msl.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Race to Immunity event, vaccines, RNA vaccines, immunology

Dr. Mary Berbee

Professor, Department of Botany

Email: mary.berbee@gmail.com

Language(s): English

Edible wild mushrooms, and which ones to avoid, fungi

Dr. Suzana Straus (she/her)

Professor, Department of Chemistry

Email: sstraus@chem.ubc.ca

Language(s): English, French

Liquid nitrogen ice cream making, fostering and encouraging children’s interest in science, chemistry activities, chemistry of colours, fuels and materials, Science Rendezvous

Dr. Kirsten Hodge (she/her)

Director, Pacific Museum of Earth

Email: pme@eoas.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Science education, how the Earth works, earth science

Charlotte Clayton (she/her), Sophie Cotton (she/her)

MSc students, Department of Microbiology and Immunology

Emails: charclay@student.ubc.ca and sophieacotton@gmail.com

Language(s): English (Clayton, Cotton), Spanish (Cotton)

Create Your Own Gut activity, microbiota, microbiota and lifestyle, microbiota and health and disease

Hans Ghezzi (he/him)

MSc student, Department of Bioinformatics

Language(s): English, Italian

Email: panzone@student.ubc.ca

Create Your Own Gut activity, microbiota, microbiota and lifestyle, microbiota and health and disease

Images and b-roll available for media: www.bit.ly/ScienceRendezvousUBC