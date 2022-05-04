Get hands-on with science, robots, ice cream and air cannons at UBC Science Rendezvous

Event: Join UBC for Science Rendezvous, a free festival that takes science out of the lab and onto the streets, on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Festival-goers of all ages will get a chance to meet with world-class researchers and innovators, participate in hands-on experiments and see amazing scientific demonstrations.
Please note, in accordance with UBC campus rules, masks or face coverings are required in public indoor spaces.
Date/Time: Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Photo/Assignment editors: Highlights from the festival include:
|Time
|Activity
|Location
|11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
|Touchable fossils and Hominin Hall guided tours
|Pacific Museum of Earth
|12 p.m.
|
Race to Immunity:
Learn the steps to designing, producing and distributing a vaccine in a pandemic
|Michael Smith Building, Room 101
|1 p.m.
|Wild Mushrooms: Careful What You Eat
|Earth Sciences Building, Room 1013
|
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
12 p.m.
|
Chemistry shows and hands-on room
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream
|Between Chemistry B and D wings
|10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Fun with Robots
|
Earth Sciences Building lobby
|10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Make an Air Vortex Cannon
|Beaty Biodiversity Museum courtyard
|10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|LEGO Bricks, Paper Circuits and Oscilloscopes
|Earth Sciences Building, Room 1012
|10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Create Your Own Gut
|Outside the Beaty Museum
Website: www.science.ubc.ca/science-rendezvous-2022
Locations (map): Beaty Biodiversity Museum, Chemistry D Block, Earth Sciences Building, Michael Smith Building, Pacific Museum of Earth
Available for interviews:
Dr. Anna Blakney (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories & School of Biomedical Engineering
Email: anna.blakney@msl.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Race to Immunity event, vaccines, RNA vaccines, immunology
Dr. Mary Berbee
Professor, Department of Botany
Email: mary.berbee@gmail.com
Language(s): English
- Edible wild mushrooms, and which ones to avoid, fungi
Dr. Suzana Straus (she/her)
Professor, Department of Chemistry
Email: sstraus@chem.ubc.ca
Language(s): English, French
- Liquid nitrogen ice cream making, fostering and encouraging children’s interest in science, chemistry activities, chemistry of colours, fuels and materials, Science Rendezvous
Dr. Kirsten Hodge (she/her)
Director, Pacific Museum of Earth
Email: pme@eoas.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Science education, how the Earth works, earth science
Charlotte Clayton (she/her), Sophie Cotton (she/her)
MSc students, Department of Microbiology and Immunology
Emails: charclay@student.ubc.ca and sophieacotton@gmail.com
Language(s): English (Clayton, Cotton), Spanish (Cotton)
- Create Your Own Gut activity, microbiota, microbiota and lifestyle, microbiota and health and disease
Hans Ghezzi (he/him)
MSc student, Department of Bioinformatics
Language(s): English, Italian
Email: panzone@student.ubc.ca
- Create Your Own Gut activity, microbiota, microbiota and lifestyle, microbiota and health and disease
Images and b-roll available for media: www.bit.ly/ScienceRendezvousUBC