UBC In The News
Empathy is the theme of mental health week
A survey conducted by the CMHA and UBC researchers showed that feelings of empathy have eroded over the course of the pandemic. Nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins was quoted.
CBC, CTV, Black Press Media via Red Deer Advocate
COVID-19 infection in pregnancy increases risk of hospitalization, preterm birth: national study
New UBC study led by Dr. Deborah Money (department of obstetrics and gynaecology) found that pregnant people with COVID-19 are at greater risk of being hospitalized, being admitted to intensive care units and experiencing an early birth.
CTV, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Toronto Sun
The business of fake martian dirt is blasting off
UBC biochemistry and molecular biology professor Dr. Christian Kastrup discussed how sterilized Mars soil could be used like gauze.
Daily Beast
Nearly 900,000 British Columbians don’t have a family doctor, leaving walk-in clinics and ERs swamped
Medicine professor Dr. Rita McCracken commented on the lack of family doctors in B.C.
Globe and Mail
B.C. introduces law to collect data on race
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond discussed the new Anti-Racism Data Act, which aims to help the province better meet the needs of IBPOC in B.C.
Globe and Mail
Highway blockades over old-growth logging aimed at forcing a dialogue, activists say
Sociology professor Dr. David Tindall discussed the mobilization of protestors against old-growth logging.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, CTV, Vancouver Sun, The Province, CHEK, Lethbridge News Now, Kelowna Now, Turtle Island News
Do air purifiers work? Everything you need to know according to experts
School of population and public health professor Dr. Michael Brauer said air purifiers have their benefits but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to go with the most expensive option to get the job done.
Postmedia via Regina Leader-Post, Winnipeg Sun
Sometimes a name can tell you a lot about a winery’s owners
UBCO faculty of management professor Dr. Annamma Joy gave comments on how the traditional way of teaching wine appreciation may need to change in order to better engage new younger wine drinkers.
Kelowna Daily Courier
CSIS: Protecting national security in partnership with all Canadians
UBC’s Institute of Asian Research will be holding a discussion with David Vigneault, director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, on the imperatives of diversity and partnerships in protecting national security.
Business in Vancouver