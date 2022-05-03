Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on access to abortion Media Advisories

The U.S. Supreme Court appears set to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S., according to a draft majority opinion leaked to news outlets. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Brigid Dineley

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Email: brigid.dineley@cw.bc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Sexual and reproductive health, health policy and service research, public health, contraception, abortion services and methods, family planning implementation research

*intermittent availability on Tuesday

Dr. Sarah Munro

Assistant Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Email: sarah.munro@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Access to abortion health services

Leslie Paris

Associate Professor, Department of History

Email: leslie.paris@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Historical context of American abortion rights movement, rise of abortion as a national political issue, modern American gender history, modern American social and cultural history, history of American childhood and family life

Paul Quirk

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-738-6409

Email: paul.quirk@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

U.S. Supreme Court, political implications

Dr. Regina-Maria Renner

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Email: regina.renner@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Women’s reproductive rights, family planning, contraception, management of undesired pregnancies

*available after 10 a.m.