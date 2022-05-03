UBC experts on access to abortion

The U.S. Supreme Court appears set to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S., according to a draft majority opinion leaked to news outlets. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Brigid Dineley
Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Email: brigid.dineley@cw.bc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Sexual and reproductive health, health policy and service research, public health, contraception, abortion services and methods, family planning implementation research
*intermittent availability on Tuesday
Dr. Sarah Munro
Assistant Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Email: sarah.munro@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Access to abortion health services
Leslie Paris
Associate Professor, Department of History
Email: leslie.paris@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Historical context of American abortion rights movement, rise of abortion as a national political issue, modern American gender history, modern American social and cultural history, history of American childhood and family life
Paul Quirk
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-738-6409
Email: paul.quirk@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- U.S. Supreme Court, political implications
Dr. Regina-Maria Renner
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Email: regina.renner@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Women’s reproductive rights, family planning, contraception, management of undesired pregnancies
*available after 10 a.m.