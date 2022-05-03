Abortion access

Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash

UBC experts on access to abortion

May 3, 2022    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

The U.S. Supreme Court appears set to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S., according to a draft majority opinion leaked to news outlets. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Brigid Dineley
Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Email: brigid.dineley@cw.bc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Sexual and reproductive health, health policy and service research, public health, contraception, abortion services and methods, family planning implementation research

*intermittent availability on Tuesday

Dr. Sarah Munro
Assistant Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Email: sarah.munro@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Access to abortion health services

Leslie Paris
Associate Professor, Department of History
Email: leslie.paris@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Historical context of American abortion rights movement, rise of abortion as a national political issue, modern American gender history, modern American social and cultural history, history of American childhood and family life

Paul Quirk
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-738-6409
Email: paul.quirk@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • U.S. Supreme Court, political implications

Dr. Regina-Maria Renner
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Email: regina.renner@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Women’s reproductive rights, family planning, contraception, management of undesired pregnancies

*available after 10 a.m.

