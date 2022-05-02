UBC experts on new B.C. anti-racism legislation

The B.C. government introduced new legislation today aimed at addressing systemic racism in B.C. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. JP Catungal (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice
Email: catungal@mail.ubc.ca or jpcatungal@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English, some Tagalog
- Community organizing on race data collection; possible uses of data for equity organizing and more equitable institutional decision-making; the politics of numerical data (and relationship to qualitative data and other modes of knowing)
*unavailable until Tuesday
Dr. Elizabeth Hirsh (she/her)
Associate Professor, Department of Sociology
Cell: 604-401-7059
Email: beth.hirsh@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Collection and analysis of race and ethnicity based data; systemic bias and racism in employment and institutional settings; human rights claims-making and litigation
*unavailable after 5 p.m.
Dr. Yuvraj Joshi (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: joshi@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Structural racism; the importance of data collection to achieve substantive equality
Prof. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: turpel-lafond@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Indigenous peoples’ human and legal rights, reconciliation, constitutional law, residential schools, missing children
Dr. Colleen Varcoe
Professor, School of Nursing
Cell: 604-728-5245
Email: colleen.varcoe@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Evidence of racism in health and social services, how data collection can stall action, need for structural change, systemic racism
*available Tuesday after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday before 10 a.m.