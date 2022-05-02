Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on new B.C. anti-racism legislation Media Advisories

The B.C. government introduced new legislation today aimed at addressing systemic racism in B.C. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. JP Catungal (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice

Email: catungal@mail.ubc.ca or jpcatungal@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English, some Tagalog

Community organizing on race data collection; possible uses of data for equity organizing and more equitable institutional decision-making; the politics of numerical data (and relationship to qualitative data and other modes of knowing)

*unavailable until Tuesday

Dr. Elizabeth Hirsh (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Cell: 604-401-7059

Email: beth.hirsh@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Collection and analysis of race and ethnicity based data; systemic bias and racism in employment and institutional settings; human rights claims-making and litigation

*unavailable after 5 p.m.

Dr. Yuvraj Joshi (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: joshi@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Structural racism; the importance of data collection to achieve substantive equality

Prof. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond

Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: turpel-lafond@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Indigenous peoples’ human and legal rights, reconciliation, constitutional law, residential schools, missing children

Dr. Colleen Varcoe

Professor, School of Nursing

Cell: 604-728-5245

Email: colleen.varcoe@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Evidence of racism in health and social services, how data collection can stall action, need for structural change, systemic racism

*available Tuesday after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday before 10 a.m.