UBC In The News
Cultural burning holds important place in wildfire mitigation
Forestry postdoctoral fellow Dr. Kira Hoffman discussed a new paper that she co-led, which found that Indigenous-led cultural burning can help better manage wildfire risks and promote healthy ecosystems.
Windspeaker via Toronto Star, Welland Tribune, Turtle Island News, Alaska Highway News, New Westminster Record, Coast Reporter
Prosthetics wearers may be able to feel touch, as with natural skin, B.C. scientists say of new research
UBC engineering researchers are working on creating smart skin that mimics the sensing capabilities of natural skin using ionic skins. Professor Dr. John Madden and former graduate student Yuta Dobashi were quoted.
Daily Beast, CTV
Some people with agoraphobia struggle as pandemic wanes
Psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor gave comments on how the pandemic has accelerated people’s tendency to cocoon.
Washington Post
Musk's Twitter deal and free speech
Sociology Dr. David Tindall said that Elon Musk’s political views may impede the Twitter users once knew.
CBC (20:08 mark), City News, CTV Morning Live via CTV Vancouver, CJAD 800AM
Bill promising 'cooling-off period' for B.C. home buyers passes in legislature despite lack of details
Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier commented on the passing of Bill 12 that aims to provide B.C. home buyers with a “cooling-off period.”
CBC
Russia is threatening Europe’s natural gas supply. Can Canada help?
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on whether Canada can help with providing natural gas for Europe.
Toronto Star
63% of Canadian non-owners have ‘given up’ on ever buying a home: Ipsos
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health professor) said Canadians have embraced this growing divide because for those who have already broken into the housing market, an unending escalation in home prices grows their wealth.
Global
Satellite mapping finds correlation between B.C. wildfires and floods
Forestry professors Dr. Younes Alila and Dr. Lori Daniels commented on satellite data that found a correlation between B.C. wildfires and floods.
Delta Optimist
Extreme heat waves threaten honeybee fertility and trigger sudden death
Dr. Alison McAfee, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s Michael Smith Labs, wrote about how heat stress affects honeybees.
The Conversation via National Post
Helping out with the costs of fleeing a country at war
Dr. Sandra Robinson (UBC Sauder School of Business) was interviewed about the confusion around whether the cost of required medical exams are covered for Ukrainian refugees in B.C.
CKNW Mornings with Simi