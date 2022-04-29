UBC In The News

Cultural burning holds important place in wildfire mitigation

Forestry postdoctoral fellow Dr. Kira Hoffman discussed a new paper that she co-led, which found that Indigenous-led cultural burning can help better manage wildfire risks and promote healthy ecosystems.
Prosthetics wearers may be able to feel touch, as with natural skin, B.C. scientists say of new research

UBC engineering researchers are working on creating smart skin that mimics the sensing capabilities of natural skin using ionic skins. Professor Dr. John Madden and former graduate student Yuta Dobashi were quoted.
Some people with agoraphobia struggle as pandemic wanes

Psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor gave comments on how the pandemic has accelerated people’s tendency to cocoon.
Musk's Twitter deal and free speech

Sociology Dr. David Tindall said that Elon Musk’s political views may impede the Twitter users once knew.
Bill promising 'cooling-off period' for B.C. home buyers passes in legislature despite lack of details

Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier commented on the passing of Bill 12 that aims to provide B.C. home buyers with a “cooling-off period.”
Russia is threatening Europe’s natural gas supply. Can Canada help?

Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on whether Canada can help with providing natural gas for Europe.
63% of Canadian non-owners have ‘given up’ on ever buying a home: Ipsos

Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health professor) said Canadians have embraced this growing divide because for those who have already broken into the housing market, an unending escalation in home prices grows their wealth.
Satellite mapping finds correlation between B.C. wildfires and floods

Forestry professors Dr. Younes Alila and Dr. Lori Daniels commented on satellite data that found a correlation between B.C. wildfires and floods.
Extreme heat waves threaten honeybee fertility and trigger sudden death

Dr. Alison McAfee, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s Michael Smith Labs, wrote about how heat stress affects honeybees.
Helping out with the costs of fleeing a country at war

Dr. Sandra Robinson (UBC Sauder School of Business) was interviewed about the confusion around whether the cost of required medical exams are covered for Ukrainian refugees in B.C.
