UBC In The News
Reviving the practice of cultural burns
Forestry postdoctoral fellow Dr. Kira Hoffman discussed a new paper that she co-led, which found that Indigenous-led cultural burning can help better manage wildfire risks and promote healthy ecosystems.
Global, Eurasia Review
UBC team finds ‘silver bullet’ to keep medical devices free of bacteria
UBC researchers have developed a silver-based coating to kill bacteria and keep them from infecting patients who have medical devices implanted. Medicine professors Dr. Jayachandran Kizhakkedathu and Dr. Dirk Lange, and former chemistry PhD student Hossein Yazdani-Ahmadabadi were mentioned.
Global
She was depressed, but instead of a pill her doctor prescribed this
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem explained why being outdoors in nature is so important to our health.
CNN Travel
COVID-19 lockdown fears spark panic buying in Beijing as mass testing begins
Dr. Timothy Cheek (school of public policy and global affairs; department of history) gave comments on the potential political impact of the COVID-19 lockdown in Beijing.
CBC The National
Months after mass die-off of sea creatures in B.C. heat dome, researchers return in search of signs of life
Zoology professor Dr. Chris Harley and Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries professor Dr. William Cheung provided updates on the effects of climate change and the 2021 heat dome on sea creatures in B.C.
CBC
Census shows apartment growth, but supply remains the main issue in B.C.: experts
Sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster commented on the latest census figures which show that growth in the number of homes was higher than the increase in population countrywide.
Canadian Press via CBC, Toronto Star, Global, CTV, Hamilton Spectator, Saanich News, Castlegar News
Musk's free speech plans for Twitter to face challenges from governments: expert
Dr. Heidi Tworek (school of public policy and global affairs; department of history) discussed the regulatory challenges that Elon Musk will face from different governments in the process of easing Twitter’s free speech restrictions.
Canadian Press via ElliotLakeToday.ca
Why is Elon Musk buying Twitter? What you need to know about the $44-billion deal
UBC journalism professor Dr. Alfred Hermida and sociology professor Dr. David Tindall discussed how Twitter might change under Elon Musk’s ownership.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Do air purifiers work? Everything you need to know according to experts
Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) said air purifiers have their benefits but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to go with the most expensive option to get the job done.
National Post
Metro Vancouver experts weigh in as RBC predicts cooling of B.C. housing market
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on the Royal Bank of Canada’s prediction that B.C.’s housing market will cool down in the next few years.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Parksville Qualicum Beach News, The Free Press, Alberni Valley News
‘We need to resolve this’: Municipal affairs minister on cost of medical exams for Ukrainians
Dr. Sandra Robinson (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on MSP coverage for Ukrainian refugees.
Global