UBC In The News
A toolkit for climate anxiety
Nursing graduate student Natania Abebe discussed a toolkit she created with her colleagues to help people process climate-related anxiety and stress.
CBC On the Coast, CBC Radio West, ICI Radio-Canada, CBC All Points West
Vancouver's historical seafood menus offer hints of climate change impact: UBC study
UBC professor Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed his research which found that seafood served in Vancouver restaurants is increasingly being dominated by warmer-water species due to climate change.
Postmedia via The Province, Black Press Media via Today in BC, Kelowna Capital News, Peace Arch News, Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News, The Northern View, The Chilliwack Progress, Cloverdale Reporter, Abbotsford News, Victoria News, Vancouver Is Awesome
B.C. prioritizing negotiation over litigation for Indigenous rights
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law; academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC) commented on the B.C. government’s move towards resolving legal disputes with First Nations outside of the courtroom.
Canadian Press via Vancouver Sun, CTV, Castanet
Composers and scientists unite to address climate change
UBC music composition student Ben Ledochowski and UBC atmospheric scientist Rachel White (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) talked about uniting art and science by collaborating on Sounds of Earth, a musical program that addresses climate change.
CBC On the Coast
Indigenous knowledge and science team up to triple a caribou herd
New UBCO research reveals that Indigenous-led conservation efforts for mountain caribous have resulted in a strong comeback for the Klinse-Za caribou. UBC research associate Dr. Clayton Lamb was quoted.
Mongabay News
Canada is settling for half measures on drug price regulations
Dr. Steve Morgan (school of population and public health) discussed the new federal regulations for patented medicine prices, coming into place this summer, and how the lack of key measures designed to prevent price gouging may pose future challenges.
Globe and Mail
'Optimized for the nap experience': UBC students dream up dog bed for humans
UBC international economics students Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita are combining their shared passion for entrepreneurship and napping by developing a dog bed that is designed specifically for humans.
CTV
University of B.C. to keep mask mandate in place until June 30 as sixth wave looms
UBC will continue to require that masks be worn in public indoor spaces on both campuses until June 30.
Daily Hive, Canadian Press via Times Colonist, CHEK News
UBCO celebrates 10 years of training doctors in Kelowna
The UBC faculty of medicine is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Southern Medical Program at the Okanagan campus in Kelowna.
Castanet