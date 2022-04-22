UBC In The News

A toolkit for climate anxiety

Nursing graduate student Natania Abebe discussed a toolkit she created with her colleagues to help people process climate-related anxiety and stress.
Vancouver's historical seafood menus offer hints of climate change impact: UBC study

UBC professor Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed his research which found that seafood served in Vancouver restaurants is increasingly being dominated by warmer-water species due to climate change.
B.C. prioritizing negotiation over litigation for Indigenous rights

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law; academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC) commented on the B.C. government’s move towards resolving legal disputes with First Nations outside of the courtroom.
Composers and scientists unite to address climate change

UBC music composition student Ben Ledochowski and UBC atmospheric scientist Rachel White (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) talked about uniting art and science by collaborating on Sounds of Earth, a musical program that addresses climate change.
Indigenous knowledge and science team up to triple a caribou herd

New UBCO research reveals that Indigenous-led conservation efforts for mountain caribous have resulted in a strong comeback for the Klinse-Za caribou. UBC research associate Dr. Clayton Lamb was quoted.
Canada is settling for half measures on drug price regulations

Dr. Steve Morgan (school of population and public health) discussed the new federal regulations for patented medicine prices, coming into place this summer, and how the lack of key measures designed to prevent price gouging may pose future challenges.
'Optimized for the nap experience': UBC students dream up dog bed for humans

UBC international economics students Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita are combining their shared passion for entrepreneurship and napping by developing a dog bed that is designed specifically for humans.
University of B.C. to keep mask mandate in place until June 30 as sixth wave looms

UBC will continue to require that masks be worn in public indoor spaces on both campuses until June 30.
UBCO celebrates 10 years of training doctors in Kelowna

The UBC faculty of medicine is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Southern Medical Program at the Okanagan campus in Kelowna.
