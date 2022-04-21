Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Event: Launch of Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence Task Force Report University News

Over the last year, UBC has launched a series of initiatives addressing systemic racism within our community, including forming an Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence (ARIE) Task Force.

Since beginning its work in March 2021, the ARIE Task Force has made a series of interim recommendations to address the many forms of systemic racism and to promote inclusive excellence at UBC.

Now, the ARIE Task Force is releasing its final report, which delivers 54 recommendations summarized in six committee reports to address systemic racism against Indigenous, Black, and People of Colour (IBPOC) within the UBC community. The recommendations collectively underscore the reality that UBC has a deep-seated problem of institutionalized, systemic, and other forms of racism that cut across its various units on both campuses, and affect Indigenous and racialized students, faculty, and staff. The report joins the Indigenous Strategic Plan, the Inclusion Action Plan and other projects as primary aspects of UBC’s continuing efforts to address all forms of discrimination and to make for a more equitable and inclusively excellent institution.

The ARIE Task Force report will launch at an event on Friday, April 22. The event will feature remarks from the Task Force co-chairs and UBC leadership, as well as a panel discussion about the recommendations made by the Task Force, and the next steps UBC will be taking.

The report will be made available on April 22 at https://antiracism.ubc.ca.

Media wishing to attend the launch event are asked to register in advance by contacting media.relations@ubc.ca. Please note that non-medical masks are required in all public indoor spaces at UBC.

Date/Time: Friday, April 22, 3:30-5 p.m.

Location: Jack Poole Hall – Robert H Lee Alumni Centre, 6163 University Blvd., Vancouver, B.C.

Livestream via Zoom Webinar: https://ubc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nB_CR-YTQYKA_MbBBcBLvA

Interviews:

Dr. Handel K. Wright

Co-Chair of the Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence Task Force

Senior Advisor to the President on Anti-racism and Inclusive Excellence

Professor, Department of Educational Studies, Faculty of Education, UBC Vancouver

Pronouns: he/him

Interview language: English

Dr. Shirley Chau

Co-Chair of the Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence Task Force

Associate Professor, School of Social Work, Faculty of Health and Social Development, UBC Okanagan

Pronouns: she/her

Interview language: English

Dr. Rehan Sadiq

Provost and Vice-President Academic pro tem, UBC Okanagan

Co-Executive Lead for Anti-Racism

Pronouns: he/him

Interview language: English

*The panelists will also be available for media interviews on-site