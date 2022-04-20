UBC In The News
A megafire raged for 3 months. No one’s on the hook for its emissions
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels was quoted about witnessing the effects of the forest fire in Cache Creek. Dr. Daniels said the fire burned so hot that it killed not just trees and plants but also the layer of decomposing material known as duff.
Washington Post (subscription)
Toronto’s new wealth gap is driven by real estate, not income. Those who got in early live a very different life
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health professor; Generation Squeeze founder) discussed how the high cost of real estate has impacts on people’s biggest life decisions such as moving out, living with a partner and having children.
Toronto Star via Welland Tribune, St. Catharine’s Standard
Where’s the COVID-19 data? Canada facing the most uncertain wave yet as provinces scale back on reporting, experts say
Zoology evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto said lack of information about COVID-19 case counts could make it more challenging to track the sixth wave of the pandemic, and mitigate the risks.
Globe and Mail, Global
B.C. expert says you should have the right to know if your doctor is vaccinated
Medicine professor Dr. William Bowie discussed why patients should have the right to know their health practitioners’ COVID-19 vaccination status.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Debate over real estate blind bidding overhaul heats up; industry, experts question affordability impact
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) said the tax system and shortage of housing supply are driving the high prices of housing.
City News
Why Canadians are losing faith in the housing market
Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed anonymous bidding and its impact on housing prices.
Postmedia via Down to Business, Financial Post, Chatham Daily News
Is it COVID-19 or do I just have allergies? What you and your kids need to know
Clinical instructor Dr. Stephanie Erdle and clinical professor Dr. Amin Kanani discussed this year’s tree pollen season.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Pique Newsmagazine, New Westminster Record, Tri-City News
Women and children make up majority of shelters for abuse survivors, report finds
Social work professor Dr. Lea Caragata gave comments on a new Statistics Canada report which found that four in 10 shelter residents are children, and over half are women.
Glacier Media via Coast Reporter, Richmond News, Squamish Chief
'A big crisis': How B.C.'s family doctor shortage is spreading
Medicine professor Dr. Rita McCracken gave comments on addressing B.C.’s family doctor shortage.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Times Colonist, Pique Newsmagazine
Two-tier system: Working Easter Monday unlikely to change for some
Professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on why Easter Monday isn’t a statutory holiday in B.C.
Infotel News
How to apply for a PhD in Canada
Faculty of graduate and postdoctoral studies assistant dean Jens Locher, associate dean Julian Dierkes and recruitment manager Shane Moore discussed what international students need to know when applying for a PhD in Canada.
THE Student (subscription)