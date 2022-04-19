UBC In The News
In Quebec, the clash over caribou heats up
New UBCO research led by postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb (UBCO Irving K. Barber faculty of science) showed that Indigenous-led conservation efforts have resulted in a strong comeback for the Klinse-Za caribou.
New York Times (subscription)
Midwife puts focus on Black maternal health
Today.com mentioned a UBC medicine study which found that greater integration of midwives in maternity care was associated with improved outcomes for mothers and babies.
Today
Wastewater now 'one of our only reliable tools' to detect COVID-19 prevalence
CTV highlighted COVID-19 wastewater data from the Vancouver region that was compiled in collaboration with UBC researchers.
CTV
Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions fell by nine per cent during first year of pandemic
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison discussed Canada’s latest greenhouse gas emissions data.
Globe and Mail
Should youth addicted to drugs be forced into care? Family, advocates divided
Social work professor Dr. Grant Charles discussed the use of secure care across Canada.
Canadian Press via The Province
B.C. communities struck by wildfires and floods brace for spring thaw
Adjunct professor Dr. Matthias Jakob (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) gave comments on addressing the effects of climate change in B.C.’s Interior.
Canadian Press via North Shore News, Tri-City News
Mayor responds after Poilievre slams Vancouver City Hall for housing woes
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre’s claim that city “gatekeepers” are causing Vancouver housing prices to soar.
Daily Hive
4 solutions for trees and forests threatened by a hotter world
Forestry professor Dr. Sally Aitken gave comments on how we can help forests migrate to beat the heat.
National Geographic
Species on the move: 4 ways conservation can adapt in an era of climate change
UBC professor Dr. Philippe Le Billon (school of public policy and global affairs; department of geography) co-wrote about alternate approaches to conservation in an era of climate change.
The Conversation via Toronto Star
Food insecurity and hunger aren't caused by over-population
School of public policy and global affairs senior fellow Dr. Gisèle Yasmeen discussed why inequity and armed conflict play a larger role in food insecurity.
The Conversation via The Tyee, InnisfilToday.ca
UBC scientist aboard Russian research ship navigated uncertainty amid Ukraine invasion
Dr. Evgeny Pakhomov (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences; Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) shared his experience on board a Russian research ship amidst the Russo-Ukrainian War.
CBC Quirks and Quarks, Globe and Mail
B.C. climate scientists, composers score music to warn of planet's deadly potential
UBC music student and composer Ben Ledocohwski and department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences professor Dr. Rachel White and graduate student Ruth Moore discussed how they used music to talk about climate change.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Delta Optimist, Pique Newsmagazine, North Shore News