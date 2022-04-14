UBC In The News
'More work needed': Gaps remain for B.C.'s LGBTQ teens
New report by researchers from the UBC school of nursing and McCreary Centre Society found that while the lives and health of LGBTQ youth in B.C. have improved, more work is needed to ensure these teens experience safer environments and fewer health risks than previous generations. Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc and Dr. Annie Smith were interviewed.
CBC On The Coast, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, New Westminster Record, Powell River Peak, Delta Optimist, Alaska Highway News, Black Press Media via Penticton Western News, Fernie Free Press, Parksville Qualicum Beach News, Trail Times, Lake Cowichan Gazette, Saanich News
Climate change restructures marine food webs in unexpected ways
UBC zoology postdoctoral fellow Dr. E.W. Tekwa was quoted about a study which they led that looked at how climate change will affect marine food webs.
Earth.com, The Sunday Post (UK)
Building more houses is the place to start
Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on measures to address the housing supply shortage in Canada.
BNN Bloomberg
B.C. communities struck by wildfires and floods brace for spring thaw
Adjunct professor Dr. Matthias Jakob (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) commented on addressing the effects of climate change in B.C.’s Interior.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Vancouver Sun, Richmond News, Castanet, Kamloops Now, Trail Times, Parksville Qualicum Beach News, Winnipeg Free Press
COVID-19 vaccines in national stockpile starting to expire as uptake slows
Clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy gave comments on the national stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines.
Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, Global, Calgary Herald, CP24, CKPGToday.ca, Winnipeg Free Press, Kelowna Daily Courier
Snacking on exercise sprints boosts fitness and improves exercise performance
Healthing mentioned UBCO research which looked at whether inactive young adults would get the same benefits if they did exercise “snacks” throughout the day, instead of all at the same time.
Healthing
Restoring Sumas Lake is an important step in B.C. flood recovery, climate adaptation and reconciliation
Forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin and her collaborators wrote about why B.C. needs to restore Sumas Lake in order to help with flood recovery, climate adaptation and reconciliation.
Globe and Mail
British Columbia authors Alix Ohlin & Ruth Ozeki among 2022 B.C. and Yukon Book Prizes finalists
UBC authors and professors Alix Ohlin (school of creative writing) and Dr. Suzanne Simard (faculty of forestry) are among the 2022 B.C. and Yukon Book Prizes finalists.
CBC Books
B.C. First Nation medical supply drone project sets groundwork to expand
A medical supply drone pilot project by the Stellat’en First Nation in partnership with UBC’s faculty of medicine is in its second year. The project aims to improve rural and remote access to healthcare.
Black Press Media via Lake Cowichan Gazette