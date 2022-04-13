UBC In The News

Mines can become 'huge carbon sinks,' UBC researchers say

Professor Dr. Greg Dipple (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences; Bradshaw Research Initiative for Minerals and Mining) discussed Carbin Minerals, a carbon-capture company he co-founded, which is partnering with mines to turn tailings ponds into “huge carbon sinks.”
Weather Network via Yahoo

How bad reviews can work in your favor, according to science

UBC professor Dr. Lisa Cavanaugh (Sauder School of Business) discussed a new study she co-wrote that suggests negative reviews and low ratings can sometimes be good for businesses.
Fast Company, Glacier Media via Richmond News

Researchers go cross-country for study on how sport can help soldiers, veterans

A new study led by kinesiology professor Dr. Mark Beauchamp aims to help normalize conversations around mental health, well-being, employment, educational opportunities and other topics in the veteran community.
Toronto Star via Welland Tribune, Postmedia via Edmonton JournalCalgary Herald

Women fear using B.C.’s harm reduction services increasing their risk of overdose: UBC study

New research co-authored by UBC medicine professor Dr. Jade Boyd found that some mothers in Vancouver who use drugs feel they don’t have safe harm reduction spaces to avoid violence or implications to their child access and custody.
City News

Pandemic propels global effort to study rare vaccine side effects

Dr. Bruce Carleton (department of medical genetics; school of population and public health) commented on taking steps to study rare vaccine side effects.
Science Magazine

Don't take COVID lightly this long weekend, research group warns

Zoology evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on getting a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
CBC via Yahoo

B.C.'s child vaccine rate for COVID-19 is among the lowest in Canada. Why have efforts stalled?

Dr. Marie Tarrant (UBCO school of nursing) and Dr. Manish Sadarangani (department of pediatrics) discussed why so many parents in B.C. are choosing not to vaccinate their children.
CBC

Tory leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre entreats Vancouver voters with housing promises

Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on federal Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre’s claim that city “gatekeepers” are causing Vancouver housing prices to soar.
CBCGlobal

Resident group calls for more consultation on First Nations plans for Jericho site

Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on the Jericho Lands development.
CTV

Pierre Poilievre did a campaign video about this Vancouver house. Here’s the story of how its price climbed from $265,000 to $4.9 million

UBC professors Patrick Condon (school of architecture and landscape architecture) and Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) discussed how the price of a Vancouver property climbed from $265,000 to $4.9 million.
Toronto Star

As COVID-19 cases creep back up, mask mandate needed, says disease modeller

Zoology evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on the need for some public health measures to remain in place.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome