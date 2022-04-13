UBC In The News
Mines can become 'huge carbon sinks,' UBC researchers say
Professor Dr. Greg Dipple (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences; Bradshaw Research Initiative for Minerals and Mining) discussed Carbin Minerals, a carbon-capture company he co-founded, which is partnering with mines to turn tailings ponds into “huge carbon sinks.”
Weather Network via Yahoo
How bad reviews can work in your favor, according to science
UBC professor Dr. Lisa Cavanaugh (Sauder School of Business) discussed a new study she co-wrote that suggests negative reviews and low ratings can sometimes be good for businesses.
Fast Company, Glacier Media via Richmond News
Researchers go cross-country for study on how sport can help soldiers, veterans
A new study led by kinesiology professor Dr. Mark Beauchamp aims to help normalize conversations around mental health, well-being, employment, educational opportunities and other topics in the veteran community.
Toronto Star via Welland Tribune, Postmedia via Edmonton Journal, Calgary Herald
Women fear using B.C.’s harm reduction services increasing their risk of overdose: UBC study
New research co-authored by UBC medicine professor Dr. Jade Boyd found that some mothers in Vancouver who use drugs feel they don’t have safe harm reduction spaces to avoid violence or implications to their child access and custody.
City News
Pandemic propels global effort to study rare vaccine side effects
Dr. Bruce Carleton (department of medical genetics; school of population and public health) commented on taking steps to study rare vaccine side effects.
Science Magazine
B.C.'s child vaccine rate for COVID-19 is among the lowest in Canada. Why have efforts stalled?
Dr. Marie Tarrant (UBCO school of nursing) and Dr. Manish Sadarangani (department of pediatrics) discussed why so many parents in B.C. are choosing not to vaccinate their children.
CBC
Tory leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre entreats Vancouver voters with housing promises
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on federal Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre’s claim that city “gatekeepers” are causing Vancouver housing prices to soar.
CBC, Global
Resident group calls for more consultation on First Nations plans for Jericho site
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on the Jericho Lands development.
CTV
Pierre Poilievre did a campaign video about this Vancouver house. Here’s the story of how its price climbed from $265,000 to $4.9 million
UBC professors Patrick Condon (school of architecture and landscape architecture) and Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) discussed how the price of a Vancouver property climbed from $265,000 to $4.9 million.
Toronto Star
As COVID-19 cases creep back up, mask mandate needed, says disease modeller
Zoology evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on the need for some public health measures to remain in place.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome