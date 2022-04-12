UBC In The News
One historic caribou herd is thriving under First Nations’ care
A new UBCO research led by postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb (UBCO Irving K. Barber faculty of science) showed that Indigenous-led conservation efforts have resulted in a strong comeback for the Klinse-Za caribou.
Popular Science
Sanctions over Ukraine are starting to ‘shrink’ Russia’s economy. Here’s how
UBC Sauder School of Business lecturer Adam Pankratz gave comments on how sanctions on Russia are starting to have an impact on Russia’s economy.
Global
Cruise ships return to B.C., with tourist dollars and environmental concerns in tow
Medicine professor Dr. Horacio Bach commented on cruise companies’ COVID-19 testing regimes and medical facilities.
CBC
Here's why thousands of Etsy sellers are boycotting the platform
Dr. David Clough (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on Etsy’s decision to increase transaction fees.
CBC
Families say 'forced' care won't work for youth while others say it could save lives
Social work professor Dr. Grant Charles discussed the use of secure care across Canada.
Canadian Press via Dawson Creek Mirror, BayToday.ca, Castanet, Haida Gwaii Observer, Kelowna Capital News
Surge of migration into B.C. in 2021 highlights need for housing: expert
Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed a new data that showed a massive surge of migration into B.C. in 2021.
City News
Vancouver proposes $10,000 annual fee for gas stations without EV charging
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed the cost of setting up EV charging stations.
Postmedia via Toronto Sun, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Many seniors exercised, socialized less during the pandemic. That needs to change
Physical therapy professor Dr. Teresa Liu-Ambrose (faculty of medicine) said seniors who reduced their movements over the last two years will need to relearn exercising habits as restrictions lift, while also keeping themselves safe from the lingering presence of COVID.
Postmedia via Healthing, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Climate experts, environmentalists push back on Canada's carbon capture tax break
Temitope Onifade (Peter A. Allard School of Law PhD student; Canada Climate Law Initiative researcher) commented on measures in the 2022 federal budget to incentivized development of nascent carbon capture and storage technology.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Alaska Highway News, North Shore News, New Westminster Record
‘Too many people, not enough food’ isn’t the cause of hunger and food insecurity
School of public policy and global affairs senior fellow Dr. Gisèle Yasmeen discussed why inequity and armed conflict play a larger role in food insecurity.
The Conversation via National Post
Vladimir Putin, the czar of macho politics, is threatened by gender and sexuality rights
Political science professor Dr. Lisa Sundstrom co-wrote about the connection between Russian president Vladimir Putin’s animosity toward Ukraine and his attitude toward gender and sexuality rights.
The Conversation via UPI
Conservation has to adapt in an era of climate change
UBC professor Dr. Philippe Le Billon (school of public policy and global affairs; department of geography) co-wrote about alternate approaches to conservation in an era of climate change.
The Conversation via InnisfilToday.ca, MidlandToday.ca
Retelling history from Indigenous perspectives
CBC featured a UBC forestry Haida Gwaii Institute’s course, Re-storying History: Indigenous Perspectives.
CBC Unreserved with Rosanna Deerchild (13:40 mark)