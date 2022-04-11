UBC In The News

Study links erectile dysfunction meds to blindness, and yes, that includes Viagra

A study led by medicine professor Dr. Mahyar Etminan found that people who regularly use erectile dysfunction (ED) medications have an 85 per cent increased risk of developing serious eye conditions.
ForbesIFL Science, HealthDay via UPI, Glacier Media via North Shore NewsCoast ReporterDelta Optimist

Indigenous-led conservation program saves caribou herd from extinction

New UBCO research demonstrated that Indigenous-led conservation efforts have resulted in a strong comeback for the Klinse-Za caribou. Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb (UBCO Irving K. Barber faculty of science) was interviewed.
CBC Quirks & Quarks

Will a ban on foreign real estate buyers lower house prices?

Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business) and Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health professor; Generation Squeeze founder) discussed whether a ban on foreign real estate buyers will lower house prices in Canada.
Dr. Somerville: New York Times (subscription)
Dr. Kershaw: City News (Ottawa)

Skeptical about governments plans to tackle housing affordability

Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health professor; Generation Squeeze founder), Dr. Thomas Davidoff and Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business professors) explained the new measures introduced in the 2022 federal budget that’s meant to address housing affordability.
Dr. Kershaw: BNN Bloomberg
Dr. Davidoff: CBC via MSNGlobalCKNW Mornings with Simi
Dr. Somerville: Global

Families say 'forced' care won't work for youth while others say it could save lives

Social work professor Dr. Grant Charles discussed the use of secure care across Canada.
Canadian Press via YahooMSNGlobe and MailToronto StarNational PostGlobalCity News (Toronto)City News (Ottawa), Penticton HeraldWinnipeg Free PressCKPG Today

Vladimir Putin, the czar of macho politics, is threatened by gender and sexuality rights

Political science professor Dr. Lisa Sundstrom co-wrote about the connection between Russian president Vladimir Putin’s animosity toward Ukraine and toward gender and sexuality rights in Russia and around the world.
The Conversation

Sharanjit Kaur Sandhra is a co-curator of exhibits at the Sikh Heritage Museum

UBC history PhD student Sharanjit Kaur Sandhra discussed the significance of Sikh Heritage Month and the Sikh Heritage Museum in Canadian history.
CBC On the Coast

B.C. scientist wins prestigious national award for work on mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

UBC medicine professor Dr. Pieter Cullis is named the 2022 Canada Gairdner Award laureate for developing the foundational technology behind mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
Global via MSNQ107