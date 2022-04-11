UBC In The News
Study links erectile dysfunction meds to blindness, and yes, that includes Viagra
A study led by medicine professor Dr. Mahyar Etminan found that people who regularly use erectile dysfunction (ED) medications have an 85 per cent increased risk of developing serious eye conditions.
Forbes, IFL Science, HealthDay via UPI, Glacier Media via North Shore News, Coast Reporter, Delta Optimist
Indigenous-led conservation program saves caribou herd from extinction
New UBCO research demonstrated that Indigenous-led conservation efforts have resulted in a strong comeback for the Klinse-Za caribou. Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb (UBCO Irving K. Barber faculty of science) was interviewed.
CBC Quirks & Quarks
Will a ban on foreign real estate buyers lower house prices?
Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business) and Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health professor; Generation Squeeze founder) discussed whether a ban on foreign real estate buyers will lower house prices in Canada.
Dr. Somerville: New York Times (subscription)
Dr. Kershaw: City News (Ottawa)
Skeptical about governments plans to tackle housing affordability
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health professor; Generation Squeeze founder), Dr. Thomas Davidoff and Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business professors) explained the new measures introduced in the 2022 federal budget that’s meant to address housing affordability.
Dr. Kershaw: BNN Bloomberg
Dr. Davidoff: CBC via MSN, Global, CKNW Mornings with Simi
Dr. Somerville: Global
Families say 'forced' care won't work for youth while others say it could save lives
Social work professor Dr. Grant Charles discussed the use of secure care across Canada.
Canadian Press via Yahoo, MSN, Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, National Post, Global, City News (Toronto), City News (Ottawa), Penticton Herald, Winnipeg Free Press, CKPG Today
Vladimir Putin, the czar of macho politics, is threatened by gender and sexuality rights
Political science professor Dr. Lisa Sundstrom co-wrote about the connection between Russian president Vladimir Putin’s animosity toward Ukraine and toward gender and sexuality rights in Russia and around the world.
The Conversation
Sharanjit Kaur Sandhra is a co-curator of exhibits at the Sikh Heritage Museum
UBC history PhD student Sharanjit Kaur Sandhra discussed the significance of Sikh Heritage Month and the Sikh Heritage Museum in Canadian history.
CBC On the Coast