UBC In The News
Viagra can make it hard... to see!
A study led by medicine professor Dr. Mahyar Etminan found that people who regularly use erectile dysfunction (ED) medications have an 85 per cent increased risk of developing serious eye conditions.
Daily Mail, The Telegraph, Express, The Sun (UK), Independent (Ireland), CTV, HealthDay via US News, Toronto Star via St. Catharine’s Standard, Welland Tribune, Glacier Media via New Westminster Record, Castanet, Squamish Chief
Why bad online reviews can sometimes be good for business
UBC professor Dr. Lisa Cavanaugh (Sauder School of Business) discussed a new study she co-wrote that suggests negative reviews and low ratings can sometimes be good for businesses.
CTV, Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Dawson Creek Mirror, Alaska Highway News, New Westminster Record
Drug users in Vancouver respond to targeted effort to ramp up vaccination rate
A study led by BC Centre on Substance Use and UBC found that public-health efforts to prioritize the vaccination of drug users in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside were generally successful. Medicine postdoctoral fellow Dr. Hudson Reddon was quoted.
Canadian Press via Vancouver Sun, Lacombe Express, Alberta Prime Times, CHEK
One good thing: An unsolicited dik-dik pic
Professor Dr. Adam Ford (UBCO Irving K. Barber faculty of science; Biodiversity Research Centre) discussed the importance of dik-diks, a species of tiny antelopes, in the African savanna.
Vox
Budget’s new housing rules no fix for Vancouver housing woes, say experts
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) gave comments on the 2022 federal budget’s solutions to address housing issues.
CTV, Toronto Star via St. Catharine’s Standard, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Shawinigan: Difficulties with membrane filtration experienced elsewhere in Quebec
UBC civil engineering professor Dr. Pierre Bérubé discussed using membrane filtration in water treatment facilities.
ICI Radio-Canada (print), ICI Radio-Canada (video)
Experts expect B.C. will eventually offer second boosters to younger people
Dr. Brian Conway (department of pharmacology and therapeutics), Dr. Marie Tarrant (UBCO nursing) and Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) gave comments on offering second boosters to those under 60 years old.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Healthing
‘Mother tree experiment’ studies selective logging in Fort St. James
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard discussed a more sustainable way to harvest trees that would mean faster forest regrowth and more skilled jobs for British Columbians.
Black Press Media via Caledonia Courier, Vernon Morning Star, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
Are your stocks ‘green’ or a climate disaster? A new law may provide the answer
Dr. Janis Sarra (Peter A. Allard School of Law professor; Canada Climate Law Initiative principal co-investigator) discussed why the Canadian proposal to mandate climate-change disclosures falls short of its U.S. counterparts.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver
As COVID-19 cases creep back up, mask mandate needed, says disease modeller
Zoology evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on the need for some public health measures to remain in place.
Times Colonist
India’s inadvertent missile launch underscores the risk of accidental nuclear warfare
Dr. M.V. Ramana (school of public policy and global affairs) co-wrote about India’s most recent missile launch.
Scientific American
Paradigm shift in timber harvesting long overdue: Ecologist
Media reported on a virtual presentation by alumniUBC entitled “Old Growth Forests: What is the Path Forward?”
Black Press Media via Kelowna Capital News, West K News, Lake Country Calendar, Vernon Morning Star