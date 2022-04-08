UBC In The News

Viagra can make it hard... to see!

A study led by medicine professor Dr. Mahyar Etminan found that people who regularly use erectile dysfunction (ED) medications have an 85 per cent increased risk of developing serious eye conditions.
Daily MailThe TelegraphExpressThe Sun (UK)Independent (Ireland)CTVHealthDay via US NewsToronto Star via St. Catharine’s StandardWelland Tribune, Glacier Media via New Westminster RecordCastanetSquamish Chief

Why bad online reviews can sometimes be good for business

UBC professor Dr. Lisa Cavanaugh (Sauder School of Business) discussed a new study she co-wrote that suggests negative reviews and low ratings can sometimes be good for businesses.
CTV, Glacier Media via Business in VancouverVancouver is AwesomeDawson Creek MirrorAlaska Highway NewsNew Westminster Record

Drug users in Vancouver respond to targeted effort to ramp up vaccination rate

A study led by BC Centre on Substance Use and UBC found that public-health efforts to prioritize the vaccination of drug users in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside were generally successful. Medicine postdoctoral fellow Dr. Hudson Reddon was quoted.
Canadian Press via Vancouver SunLacombe ExpressAlberta Prime TimesCHEK

One good thing: An unsolicited dik-dik pic

Professor Dr. Adam Ford (UBCO Irving K. Barber faculty of science; Biodiversity Research Centre) discussed the importance of dik-diks, a species of tiny antelopes, in the African savanna.
Vox

Budget’s new housing rules no fix for Vancouver housing woes, say experts

Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) gave comments on the 2022 federal budget’s solutions to address housing issues.
CTVToronto Star via St. Catharine’s Standard, Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe ProvinceMSN

Shawinigan: Difficulties with membrane filtration experienced elsewhere in Quebec

UBC civil engineering professor Dr. Pierre Bérubé discussed using membrane filtration in water treatment facilities.
ICI Radio-Canada (print), ICI Radio-Canada (video)

Experts expect B.C. will eventually offer second boosters to younger people

Dr. Brian Conway (department of pharmacology and therapeutics), Dr. Marie Tarrant (UBCO nursing) and Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) gave comments on offering second boosters to those under 60 years old.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe ProvinceHealthing

‘Mother tree experiment’ studies selective logging in Fort St. James

UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard discussed a more sustainable way to harvest trees that would mean faster forest regrowth and more skilled jobs for British Columbians.
Black Press Media via Caledonia CourierVernon Morning StarVanderhoof Omineca Express

Are your stocks ‘green’ or a climate disaster? A new law may provide the answer

Dr. Janis Sarra (Peter A. Allard School of Law professor; Canada Climate Law Initiative principal co-investigator) discussed why the Canadian proposal to mandate climate-change disclosures falls short of its U.S. counterparts.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver

As COVID-19 cases creep back up, mask mandate needed, says disease modeller

Zoology evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on the need for some public health measures to remain in place.
Times Colonist

India’s inadvertent missile launch underscores the risk of accidental nuclear warfare

Dr. M.V. Ramana (school of public policy and global affairs) co-wrote about India’s most recent missile launch.
Scientific American

Paradigm shift in timber harvesting long overdue: Ecologist

Media reported on a virtual presentation by alumniUBC entitled “Old Growth Forests: What is the Path Forward?”
Black Press Media via Kelowna Capital NewsWest K NewsLake Country CalendarVernon Morning Star