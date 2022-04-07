UBC In The News
Efforts to prioritize Vancouver drug users for vaccines generally successful: study
A study led by BC Centre on Substance Use and UBC found that public-health efforts to prioritize the vaccination of drug users in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside were generally successful. Medicine professor Dr. M-J Milloy was quoted.
Globe and Mail, City News, Financial Post
Why the WHO took two years to say COVID is airborne
Professor Dr. Heidi Tworek (department of history; school of public policy and global affairs) commented on the WHO’s early response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nature
B.C. says its climate plan is world leading. So why are emissions going in the wrong direction?
Professor Dr. George Hoberg (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed why B.C. is falling behind on its climate targets.
CBC
Climate panel: New IPCC report is out
UBC medicine clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report.
CBC Early Edition
Why Ottawa dropped appeal of Catholic Church payouts for residential school survivors
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law; academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC) commented on the federal government’s decision to drop its 2015 appeal of a court ruling that released the Catholic Church from its financial obligations to residential school survivors.
Globe and Mail
The urgent need for equitable access to precision oncology for breast cancer
Medicine clinical professor Dr. Karen A. Gelmon gave comments on genomic profiling’s role in precision oncology.
Macleans
Ban on foreigners buying residential properties not likely to have an impact on Metro Vancouver prices, experts say
UBC professor Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) commented on whether it’s effective to ban foreigners from buying homes in order to address Canadian housing prices.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Do wrinkle creams work?
Dermatology clinical instructor Dr. Monica Li discussed the purpose of “wrinkle” creams.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, Toronto Sun, Saskatoon StarPhoenix, Calgary Sun, Windsor Star, Edmonton Journal, Ottawa Citizen
The real problem behind Canada's out-of-control housing market
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) discussed Canada’s housing market crisis.
Postmedia via Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal
The Jericho Lands need a human-scaled rethink
UBC professor Patrick Condon and adjunct professor Scot Hein (school of architecture and landscape architecture) wrote about the need to rethink the development of the Jericho Lands.
The Tyee
UBC ranked 46th best university in the world as SFU and UVic crack North American chart
UBC ranked 46th best university in the world and 19th in North America in the 2022 QS World University Rankings.
Curiocity, Glacier Media via North Shore News, Powell River Peak, Coast Reporter, Times Colonist, Castanet
Indigenous graphic novelists and ‘super-racist stereotypes’
The Tyee featured UBC education professor Dr. Amy Parent’s course that guides educators in accessing Indigenous graphic novels as a classroom tool.
The Tyee
More hope on the way for ALS patients
UBC and the ALS Society of British Columbia will be collaborating for the second phase of Project Hope to further support British Columbians living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Indo-Canadian Voice