UBC In The News

Efforts to prioritize Vancouver drug users for vaccines generally successful: study

A study led by BC Centre on Substance Use and UBC found that public-health efforts to prioritize the vaccination of drug users in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside were generally successful. Medicine professor Dr. M-J Milloy was quoted.
Globe and MailCity NewsFinancial Post

Why the WHO took two years to say COVID is airborne

Professor Dr. Heidi Tworek (department of history; school of public policy and global affairs) commented on the WHO’s early response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nature

B.C. says its climate plan is world leading. So why are emissions going in the wrong direction?

Professor Dr. George Hoberg (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed why B.C. is falling behind on its climate targets.
CBC

Climate panel: New IPCC report is out

UBC medicine clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report.
CBC Early Edition

Why Ottawa dropped appeal of Catholic Church payouts for residential school survivors

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law; academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC) commented on the federal government’s decision to drop its 2015 appeal of a court ruling that released the Catholic Church from its financial obligations to residential school survivors.
Globe and Mail

The urgent need for equitable access to precision oncology for breast cancer

Medicine clinical professor Dr. Karen A. Gelmon gave comments on genomic profiling’s role in precision oncology.
Macleans

Ban on foreigners buying residential properties not likely to have an impact on Metro Vancouver prices, experts say

UBC professor Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) commented on whether it’s effective to ban foreigners from buying homes in order to address Canadian housing prices.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe ProvinceMSN

Do wrinkle creams work?

Dermatology clinical instructor Dr. Monica Li discussed the purpose of “wrinkle” creams.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunToronto SunSaskatoon StarPhoenixCalgary SunWindsor StarEdmonton JournalOttawa Citizen

The real problem behind Canada's out-of-control housing market

Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) discussed Canada’s housing market crisis.
Postmedia via Calgary HeraldEdmonton Journal

The Jericho Lands need a human-scaled rethink

UBC professor Patrick Condon and adjunct professor Scot Hein (school of architecture and landscape architecture) wrote about the need to rethink the development of the Jericho Lands.
The Tyee

UBC ranked 46th best university in the world as SFU and UVic crack North American chart

UBC ranked 46th best university in the world and 19th in North America in the 2022 QS World University Rankings.
Curiocity, Glacier Media via North Shore NewsPowell River PeakCoast ReporterTimes ColonistCastanet

Indigenous graphic novelists and ‘super-racist stereotypes’

The Tyee featured UBC education professor Dr. Amy Parent’s course that guides educators in accessing Indigenous graphic novels as a classroom tool.
The Tyee

More hope on the way for ALS patients

UBC and the ALS Society of British Columbia will be collaborating for the second phase of Project Hope to further support British Columbians living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Indo-Canadian Voice