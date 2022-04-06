UBC experts on 2022 federal budget

UBC experts will be available to comment on various topics related to Thursday’s federal budget.
Dr. Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 778-384-1489
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Housing, real estate, mortgages
*intermittent availability
Temitope Onifade (he/him)
PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Cell: 236-862-8663
Email: temitope@onifade.org
Interview language(s): English, Yoruba, English-based pidgin
- Role of laws and policies in driving low-carbon targets, climate justice issues in low-carbon law and policy
Prof. Tsur Somerville
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Housing affordability
*unavailable Thursday 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:45-5:30 p.m.
Dr. Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-827-3387
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Canadian politics, Western Canadian politics
*unavailable after 2 p.m. Thursday