UBC In The News
Caribou herd back from brink of local extinction in northeastern B.C.
New UBCO research reveals that Indigenous-led conservation efforts for mountain caribous have resulted in a strong comeback for the Klinse-Za caribou. Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb (Irving K. Barber faculty of science) was quoted.
CBC On the Coast via Yahoo
More British Columbians moving to small towns, report shows
UBC’s Housing Research Collaborative and UNBC’s Community Development Institute recently released a report highlighting issues around interprovincial migration to small towns in B.C. Researcher Craig Jones, a geography PhD candidate was quoted in media stories.
CKNW, Global via MSN, Rock 101
The stigma trap: Mothers and toxic drugs
Professor Dr. Jade Boyd (department of medicine) discussed her new study which found that fear of child apprehension scares people from life-saving harm-reduction services.
The Tyee
Blooming madness: How far will you go for the perfect cherry blossom picture?
Douglas Justice, associate director of horticulture and collections (UBC Botanical Garden), commented on this year’s cherry blossom season.
CBC
Federal justice minister says B.C. man's murder conviction was likely miscarriage of justice
UBC lecturer and Innocence Project’s director Tamara Levy (Peter A. Allard School of Law) gave comments on a B.C. judge’s decision to retrial Gerald Bernard Klassen, who was convicted of murder in 1993.
CBC via Yahoo
Experts question research suggesting long COVID symptoms may depend on variant
Professor Dr. Christopher Carlsten (school of population and public health) commented on a new study which suggests that symptoms linked to long COVID could vary depending on which COVID-19 variant a person is infected with.
CTV via ABC Local News 8, KRDO, KTVZ News Channel 21
Nearly half of B.C. kids under 12 unvaccinated, expert says province needs to rethink strategy
Professor Dr. Marie Tarrant (UBCO school of nursing) commented on why B.C.’s public health messaging needs to encourage vaccination among children aged under 12.
CTV
Groundwork: From pricey produce to ritzy roasts, why has it become so steep to eat in Edmonton?
Professor Dr. Kelleen Wiseman (faculty of land and food systems) commented on increasing food prices in Edmonton.
Edmonton Journal
Human Rights commissioner calls on province to end migrant detention in B.C. jails
Professor Dr. Efrat Arbel (Peter A. Allard School of Law) gave comments on the practice of detaining migrants in B.C. jails.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. tops Quebec and California as EV capital of North America
Professor Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) was quoted about making electric cars cheaper than gasoline cars.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record, Alaska Highway News
The VSB’s failure to plan is a violation of public trust
Professor Dr. Michael Hooper (school of community and regional planning) wrote about Vancouver School Board’s long-term development planning.
Vancouver Sun
Former UBC students, curator reflect on decolonizing Museum of Anthropology's African collections
UBC researchers and alumni discussed the significance of decolonizing Museum of Anthropology’s African collections. Professor Dr. Nuno Porto (department of art history, visual arts and theory) and alumni Lorena Edah (faculty of arts; Vancouver School of Economics) and Marie-Reine Mukazayire (faculty of arts; department of political science) were quoted.
CBC