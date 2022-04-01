UBC In The News
Watching the “gals”: First Nations guardians for caribou cows helps B.C. herd triple
New UBCO research reveals that Indigenous-led conservation efforts for mountain caribous have resulted in a strong comeback for the Klinse-Za caribou. UBC research associate Dr. Clayton Lamb was quoted.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, Prince George Citizen, Chronicle Journal, Kelowna Now, Victoria Now, Kamloops Now, Penticton Now, Prince George Now, Penticton Herald, Nanaimo News Now, Infotel News, Chronicle Journal
A ginormous full 'pink moon' is set to dazzle Metro Vancouver skies
Media mentioned an international competition inviting citizen scientists to predict peak cherry blossoming co-hosted by UBC forestry professor Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, New Westminster Record
Calgary raises flag at city hall for Transgender Day of Visibility
Calgary Sun mentioned a 2017 survey led by UBC nursing that looked at the life experiences and health of trans youth who live in Alberta.
Calgary Sun
Promising tech for cancer treatment and how the pandemic has made us nicer
UBC economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell commented on the World Happiness Report, which he co-authored. The report looked at the importance of benevolence and trust, and how they have contributed to wellbeing during the pandemic.
Euronews
Justice minister orders new trial for B.C. man convicted of 1993 murder
UBC Innocence Project’s director Tamara Levyfound commented on a B.C. judge’s decision to retrial Gerald Bernard Klassen, who was convicted of murder in 1993.
Vancouver Sun
The political opportunities and challenges of Canada’s new $9.1B climate plan
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison discussed Canada’s new 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, which aims to reduce Canada’s emissions by 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.
The Conversation
How the war in Ukraine opened up old wounds for Bosnian-Canadian filmmaker Igor Drljaca
Igor Drljaca, a UBC theatre and film professor, wrote about how his new film, The White Fortress, ties into Bosnia and Herzegovina as a postwar society and the Russo-Ukrainian War.
Globe and Mail
The White Fortress shows struggles of modern Sarajevo through lens of love
Igor Drljaca, a UBC theatre and film professor, discussed his new film, The White Fortress, about a love story set in postwar Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province