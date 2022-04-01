UBC In The News

Watching the “gals”: First Nations guardians for caribou cows helps B.C. herd triple

New UBCO research reveals that Indigenous-led conservation efforts for mountain caribous have resulted in a strong comeback for the Klinse-Za caribou. UBC research associate Dr. Clayton Lamb was quoted.
Canadian Press via Globe and MailToronto StarPrince George CitizenChronicle JournalKelowna NowVictoria NowKamloops NowPenticton NowPrince George NowPenticton HeraldNanaimo News NowInfotel NewsChronicle Journal

A ginormous full 'pink moon' is set to dazzle Metro Vancouver skies

Media mentioned an international competition inviting citizen scientists to predict peak cherry blossoming co-hosted by UBC forestry professor Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is AwesomeTri-City NewsNew Westminster Record

Calgary raises flag at city hall for Transgender Day of Visibility

Calgary Sun mentioned a 2017 survey led by UBC nursing that looked at the life experiences and health of trans youth who live in Alberta.
Calgary Sun

Promising tech for cancer treatment and how the pandemic has made us nicer

UBC economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell commented on the World Happiness Report, which he co-authored. The report looked at the importance of benevolence and trust, and how they have contributed to wellbeing during the pandemic.
Euronews

Justice minister orders new trial for B.C. man convicted of 1993 murder

UBC Innocence Project’s director Tamara Levyfound commented on a B.C. judge’s decision to retrial Gerald Bernard Klassen, who was convicted of murder in 1993.
Vancouver Sun

The political opportunities and challenges of Canada’s new $9.1B climate plan

UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison discussed Canada’s new 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, which aims to reduce Canada’s emissions by 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.
The Conversation

How the war in Ukraine opened up old wounds for Bosnian-Canadian filmmaker Igor Drljaca

Igor Drljaca, a UBC theatre and film professor, wrote about how his new film, The White Fortress, ties into Bosnia and Herzegovina as a postwar society and the Russo-Ukrainian War.
Globe and Mail

The White Fortress shows struggles of modern Sarajevo through lens of love

Igor Drljaca, a UBC theatre and film professor, discussed his new film, The White Fortress, about a love story set in postwar Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province