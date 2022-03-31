UBC In The News
UBC recruits citizen scientists around the world to predict peak cherry blossom season
UBC forestry professor Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich and colleagues organized an international competition inviting citizen scientists to predict peak cherry blossoming. The story also quoted Douglas Justice, associate director of horticulture and collections at the UBC Botanical Garden.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
To improve budgets, Canada tries measuring the meaning of life
Media mentioned a Statistics Canada report that looked at life satisfaction in the first few months of the pandemic in 2020. The report was co-authored by UBC economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell.
Postmedia via National Post, Calgary Herald, Windsor Star, North Bay Nugget
UBCO study shows Indigenous-led conservation effort working
New UBCO research reveals that Indigenous-led conservation efforts for mountain caribous have resulted in a strong comeback for the Klinse-Za caribou. UBC research associate Dr. Clayton Lamb, graduate student Carmen Richter and UBCO wildlife biology professor Dr. Adam Ford were mentioned.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Castanet, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun
New survey seeks Sea to Sky feedback on black bears
UBC faculty of land and food systems researchers are co-leading a survey to measure people’s perceptions of black bears.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Pique Newsmagazine
Federal compensation deal for First Nations affected by water crisis
Nation mentioned a UBC partnership with Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation that built a sustainable water treatment system, which will provide drinkable tap water for the first time in 20 years. The work was led by UBC engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni.
Nation
Cooling off the housing market
UBC Sauder School of Business professors Dr. Tsur Somerville and Dr. Thomas Davidoff discussed B.C.’s new Property Law Amendment Act, which is intended at providing a cooling off period in the real estate market.
Dr. Somerville: Canadian Press via North Shore News, Castanet, St. Catharine’s Standard, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Saanich News
Dr. Davidoff: CKNW Mornings with Simi
Canada headed towards 6th COVID-19 wave this spring, experts warn
Dr. Horacio Bach, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, commented on the rise of COVID-19 case counts across Canada.
Global
Can athletes tap into some of that Tom Brady magic?
Dr. Cameron Mitchell, a UBC professor at the school of kinesiology, commented on Tom Brady’s career longevity.
Postmedia via High River Times, Community Press
Could a tax on million dollar homes help fight B.C.'s housing affordability crunch?
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, discussed a solution to address B.C.’s housing affordability crisis.
Infotel News