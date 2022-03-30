UBC In The News
This new compound delivered in a nasal spray promises high efficacy against COVID-19, flu variants
UBC researchers co-developed a nasal spray that’s highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. UBC department of microbiology and immunology research associate Dr. Andrea Olmstead and professor Dr. François Jean were quoted.
Independent, Sing Tao, The Province, Fairchild Radio AM1470, Global via CFox, Rock101
When do cherry blossoms bloom? B.C. contest aims to predict the peak
UBC forestry professor Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich discussed a contest she helped organize challenging citizen scientists to predict peak bloom for cherry blossoms in four cities.
CTV, Daily Hive, Vancouver is Awesome, CLKW AM800, CKNW Mornings with Simi
We can 3D-print houses and food. Why not sperm cells?
UBC scientists have 3D printed human testicular cells, which could help offer a solution to people with untreatable forms of male infertility. Dr. Ryan Flannigan, a UBC urology professor who led this research, was interviewed.
Postmedia via National Post, Vancouver Sun, Regina Leader-Post, Wiarton Echo, Exeter Lakeshore Times-Advance, Clinton News Record
Cooling-off period to provide homebuyer protection in hot market, says minister
UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tsur Somerville gave comments on B.C.’s new Property Law Amendment Act that aims to provide better protection for homebuyers in the province’s housing market.
Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, Toronto Star, Vancouver is Awesome, CKPGToday.ca, Delta Optimist, Penticton Herald, Times Colonist, CHEK, Winnipeg Free Press, Black Press Media via Abbotsford News, Parksville Qualicum Beach News, Castlegar News, Trail Times
What’s going on in Antarctica? (And in the Arctic, too?)
Dr. Simon Donner, a UBC geography professor of climate science and policy, discussed what record-breaking temperatures in the Arctic and the Antarctic tell us about climate change.
The Big Story, City News (Toronto), City News (Ottawa), City News (Halifax)
How plastic pollution is choking the planet, and what’s being done about it
Dr. Juan Jose Alava, a research associate at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, and Bud Fraser, a planning and sustainability engineer at UBC Campus and Community Planning, commented on recycling plastic.
Global via MSN
COVID-19 transmission in schools: Experts call for better ventilation, monitoring
Dr. Reza Afshari, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, said ventilation is helping to decrease the level of exposure to COVID-19.
CTV
Can athletes tap into some of that Tom Brady magic?
Dr. Cameron Mitchell, a UBC professor at the school of kinesiology, commented on Tom Brady’s career longevity.
Postmedia via Montreal Gazette, Vermilion Standard, Whitecourt Star, Winnipeg Sun, Vulcan Advocate
Pharmacare should be a priority for Horgan
Dr. Steve Morgan, a professor of health policy at UBC’s school of population and public health, wrote about why B.C. premier John Horgan needs to be the champion for rapid and complete implementation of national pharmacare.
Vancouver Sun