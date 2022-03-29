UBC In The News
Nasal spray could help prevent COVID-19 infection, UBC researchers say
UBC researchers co-developed a nasal spray that’s highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. UBC department of microbiology and immunology research associate Dr. Andrea Olmstead and professor Dr. François Jean were quoted.
CTV, Vancouver Sun, Telegraph-Journal (subscription)
Indigenous practices are the future and past of wildfire prevention
Media mentioned a UBC forestry study that looked at the benefits of collaboration between local stakeholders and First Nations when managing a community forest.
The Discourse via APTN
Farmers can profit by setting aside marginal lands as habitat
Dr. Claire Kremen, a professor at UBC’s department of zoology and Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, discussed what can be done to render agriculture less hostile to biodiversity and the climate.
Forbes
How radar is helping track down lost Indigenous grave sites
UBC anthropology professor Dr. Andrew Martindale discussed using ground penetrating radar (GPR) to look for burial sites at former residential schools.
Undark
Rogers’ takeover of Shaw clears CRTC hurdle. Here’s what happens next
Dr. Tom Ross, a UBC Sauder School of Business professor, commented on potential factors that could prevent the Rogers-Shaw merger.
Global
B.C. introduces cooling-off period for homebuyers in red hot housing market
UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Tsur Somerville discussed B.C.’s new Property Law Amendment Act that aims to provide better protection for homebuyers in the province’s housing market.
Canadian Press via National Observer
Kamal Al-Solaylee on the war we chose to forget
Dr. Kamal Al-Solaylee, director of the UBC’s school of journalism, writing, and media, discussed why the Yemeni Civil War is the war deliberately forgotten by the world.
Globe and Mail The Decibel
The diabetes cure: A century after Banting and Best’s ‘message of hope,’ science is actually close
Dr. Timothy Kieffer, a UBC medicine professor, gave comments on recent trials which showed that transplanted cells can secrete insulin as a natural pancreas would.
Toronto Star
Why Is Queen Elizabeth Annex on the Chopping Block Again?
Dr. Michael Hooper, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, gave comments on the potential closure of Queen Elizabeth Annex elementary school.
The Tyee
What's behind baby bump?
UBCO sociology professor Dr. Mary Ann Murphy gave comments on the increase in births across the B.C. Interior.
Castanet
Could Putin be ousted for his Ukraine invasion?
UBC political science professor Dr. Lisa Sundstrom wrote about whether Russian president Vladimir Putin could be removed from power.
The Conversation via Asia Times
Democracy is a team sport: What the Olympics can teach us about politics
UBCO nursing professors Dr. Sana Shahram and Dr. Katrina Plamondon discussed using the Olympics as an inspiration to build a new kind of Team Canada.
The Conversation
The Russian invasion shows how digital technologies have become involved in all aspects of war
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a UBC professor at the department of history and school of public policy and global affairs, co-wrote about how digital technologies have become involved in all aspects of war.
The Conversation
Will the International Space Station survive the war in Ukraine?
UBC astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley and political science professor Dr. Michael Byers wrote about whether the cooperation built within the International Space Station will survive the Russo-Ukrainian War.
Globe and Mail
Building ways to help Ukrainian refugees
UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Sandra Robinson is working with community members to support Ukrainian families landing in B.C.
CKNW Mornings with Simi, CBC Early Edition, CBC Vancouver News (4:07 mark)