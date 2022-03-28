UBC In The News

From despair to hope: After COVID’s toll on mental health, more Canadians may soon be able to access care

Media mentioned a study led by UBC in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, which found that 37 per cent of Canadians reported declining mental health since the pandemic, with those experiencing the most social inequities facing the greatest decline.
Toronto Star

Why Vladimir Putin may never be held accountable for invading Ukraine

UBC political science professor Dr. Lisa Sundstrom commented on how likely Russian president Vladimir Putin will be removed from office.
Postmedia via National Post

'Ignored': Climate change fight should shift to look at forest policy, scientist says

UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard discussed using forest policy to fight climate change. Dr. Simard said our biggest carbon stocks are in primary forests and we need to protect our primary forests.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail

B.C. drivers getting one-time rebate to help with rising fuel prices

UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler discussed ICBC’s decision to give drivers a one-time rebate to help them cope with rising fuel prices.
Canadian Press via Times Colonist

Two weeks after dropping mask mandate, B.C. faces calls to mask back up

UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on the projection of COVID-19 case counts in B.C. as mask mandates were dropped.
Global News

Ambitious report highlights plan for a carbon neutral Metro Vancouver

UBC clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem gave comments on Metro Vancouver’s Clean Air Plan, which aims to reduce the region’s GHG emissions by 45 per cent from 2010.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun

Canadians are generous and welcoming to refugees, but ...

Dr. Efrat Arbel, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, was quoted about the strengths and limits of Canadian refugee protection.
Vancouver Sun

Debate over supply issues in B.C.'s affordable housing crisis heats up

UBC Sauder School of Business professors Dr. Thomas Davidoff and Dr. Tsur Somerville commented on the potential removal of B.C. municipalities’ vetoes on housing projects.
City News

Pandemic impacted TransLink fare hike: expert

UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler gave comments on TransLink’s fare increase.
City News

Outcry grows as B.C. government agency plans widespread South Coast herbicide spray

UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard was interviewed about spraying herbicides in interior forests.
Glacier Media via Pique Newsmagazine

Humanities are essential in understanding the Russian war against Ukraine

Dr. Kyle Frackman, a professor at UBC’s department of central, eastern, and northern European studies, discussed why we need to study the humanities to understand the Russo-Ukrainian War.
The Conversation

Universities in Canada plan in-person convocation ceremonies after lengthy hiatus

UBC is one of the universities planning to host in-person graduation ceremonies this spring.
Canadian Press via MSN