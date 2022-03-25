UBC In The News

A kind of new plastic

Dr. Emily Cranston, a UBC professor of wood science and chemical and biological engineering, discussed new research that uses leftover organic waste to develop bioplastics that can break down in the natural environment.
BNN Bloomberg

Why men might start getting their own sperm from 3D printed testicles

UBC scientists have 3D printed human testicular cells, which could help offer a solution to people with untreatable forms of male infertility. Lead researcher Dr. Ryan Flannigan was quoted.
Daily Beast

Connections between natural phenomena and Indigenous scientific knowledge

Dr. Shandin Pete, a professor of teaching in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, discussed the value of investigating the connections between natural phenomena and Indigenous scientific knowledge.
CBC Early Edition

Common COVID drug might be useful at lower dose

UBC medicine clinical professor Dr. Luke Chen and research associate Dr. Sophie Stukas co-led research that found that a lower dose of a widely used COVID-19 drug is just as effective as a higher dose for treating severe COVID-19.
HealthDay via UPI

New B.C. clinic offers ketamine-assisted psychotherapy

Media mentioned UBCO psychology research that identified ketamine as a potentially powerful tool in the fight against mental illness.
Glacier Media via Burnaby NowSquamish ChiefDelta Optimist

Is North America's Arctic vulnerable to Russia?

Dr. Michael Byers, a UBC political science professor, commented on whether Russia will show aggression in the Canadian Arctic.
BBC via Yahoo

Developers of small modular reactors hope their time has come

Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, said the biggest difficulty is that small reactors start at a disadvantage to their bigger cousins and the cost of building a reactor grows more slowly than its power output.
Economist (subscription)

Gene editing could upend the future of factory farming — for better or worse

Dr. Adam Shriver, a bioethicist at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed the potentials and limits of gene editing farmed animals.
Vox

Province considers law allowing it to intervene when cities reject affordable-housing projects

UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Thomas Davidoff discussed the B.C. government’s interest in using provincial legislation to override municipalities’ decisions not to approve affordable housing projects.
CBC via Yahoo

Legacy and language around masks will be debated long after pandemic recedes: Experts

UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto and psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed the future and language around masks.
Canadian Press via Vancouver SunCalgary HeraldOttawa SunCKTB 610CHEK

How the Liberal-NDP agreement could impact the Conservative leadership race

UBC political science professor Dr. Maxwell Cameron gave comments on the Liberal-NDP confidence and supply agreement.
National Observer

B.C. says it has fulfilled promise to tackle surgery backlog, but experts say data only tell part of the story

Dr. Jason Sutherland, a professor at UBC’s Centre for Health Services and Policy Research, gave comments on surgery backlogs in B.C.
Globe and Mail

Outcry grows as B.C. government agency plans widespread South Coast herbicide spray

UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard was interviewed about spraying herbicides in interior forests.
North Shore News

Could Vladimir Putin be ousted over his Ukraine invasion?

UBC political science professor Dr. Lisa Sundstrom discussed whether Russian president Vladimir Putin could be removed from power.
The Conversation via Deccan Herald

Good health is much more than the absence of disease

UBC clinical professor Dr. Arun Garg wrote about why we should embrace the integration of mind-body medicine in order to improve our health and wellbeing as well as prevent diseases.
Healthing

UBC Dialogues: How to harness your entrepreneurial mindset

CBC featured an online UBC Dialogues event about how to active one’s entrepreneurial mindset happening on April 7.
CBC