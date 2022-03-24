UBC In The News

How the war in Ukraine stands a month after Russia’s invasion — and what may be next

Dr. Allen Sens, a UBC political science professor of teaching, gave comments on the developments of the Russo-Ukrainian War.
Global via Q107

Climate change: RBC facing pressure to divest from fossil fuels

Dr. Melissa Lem, a UBC clinical professor, discussed the role of financial institutions in the fight against climate change.
CBC Early Edition

Tech entrepreneur donates $14.5M to protect threatened B.C. ecosystems

Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments on making large donations to preserve local ecosystems.
CBC

Legacy and language around masks will be debated long after pandemic recedes: experts

UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto and psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed the legacy and language around masks.
Canadian Press via Toronto StarNational ObserverWinnipeg Free PressCTVCity News (Toronto)City News (Halifax)Pique NewsmagazineNew Westminster RecordCastanetPrince George CitizenVernon MattersCP24, Alberta Prime TimesPenticton HeraldVictoria NowKelowna NowPrince George NowPenticton NowKamloops NowToronto Sun

Humanities are essential in understanding the Russian war against Ukraine

Dr. Kyle Frackman, a professor at UBC’s department of central, eastern, and northern European studies, explained why we need to study the humanities to understand the Russo-Ukrainian War.
The Conversation

The economic case for the mining industry to support carbon taxation

UBC mining engineering and school of public policy and global affairs researchers discussed why mining companies would benefit from promoting the transition to less carbon-intensive energy sources.
The Conversation via Bristol StarSydney Sun