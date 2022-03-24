UBC In The News
Climate change: RBC facing pressure to divest from fossil fuels
Dr. Melissa Lem, a UBC clinical professor, discussed the role of financial institutions in the fight against climate change.
CBC Early Edition
Tech entrepreneur donates $14.5M to protect threatened B.C. ecosystems
Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments on making large donations to preserve local ecosystems.
CBC
Legacy and language around masks will be debated long after pandemic recedes: experts
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto and psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed the legacy and language around masks.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, National Observer, Winnipeg Free Press, CTV, City News (Toronto), City News (Halifax), Pique Newsmagazine, New Westminster Record, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Vernon Matters, CP24, Alberta Prime Times, Penticton Herald, Victoria Now, Kelowna Now, Prince George Now, Penticton Now, Kamloops Now, Toronto Sun
Humanities are essential in understanding the Russian war against Ukraine
Dr. Kyle Frackman, a professor at UBC’s department of central, eastern, and northern European studies, explained why we need to study the humanities to understand the Russo-Ukrainian War.
The Conversation
The economic case for the mining industry to support carbon taxation
UBC mining engineering and school of public policy and global affairs researchers discussed why mining companies would benefit from promoting the transition to less carbon-intensive energy sources.
The Conversation via Bristol Star, Sydney Sun