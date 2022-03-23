UBC In The News

Clinic for psychedelic therapy a 1st for Okanagan

Media mentioned UBCO psychology research that identified ketamine as a potentially powerful tool in the fight against mental illness.
Canada plan to hike oil exports will not compromise climate goals: government source

Dr. George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on how Canada’s plans to increase oil exports will affect the country’s climate goals.
What the Liberals and NDP can learn from B.C.'s 2017 confidence and supply agreement

UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier gave comments on the Liberal-NDP confidence and supply agreement.
The Canadian oil and gas companies that want to put the brakes on climate financial transparency

The Narwhal mentioned a report by the Canadian Climate Law Initiative, co-led by UBC, which explained why pension fund trustees have obligations to consider climate change as part of their fiduciary duty.
Cold, flu cases could surge as COVID-19 restrictions end: experts

Dr. Pascal Lavoie, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on how the ending of COVID-19 restrictions could lead to a surge in cold and flu.
Conserving forests is the fastest, most effective way to stabilize our climate

UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard co-wrote about conserving forests as the fastest, most economical and most effective way to stabilize the climate.
Mining should embrace carbon taxes. Out of self-interest

UBC mining engineering and school of public policy and global affairs researchers wrote about why mining companies would benefit from promoting the transition to less carbon-intensive energy sources.
Building back equitably: 4 ways to address mental health inequities magnified by the pandemic, and ensure access to care

UBC nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins and medicine post-doctoral fellow Dr. Pierre-julien Coulaud co-wrote about how to equitably address mental health after the pandemic.
