Event: How companies can manage the risk of changing fossil fuel subsidies

Fossil fuel subsidies are set to change with the federal government’s commitment to phasing out public finance and other forms of support for fossil fuels and diverting them to the transition to clean energy sources.

Companies receiving these subsidies, as well as pension trustees and others who manage investments, could face financial and legal risks, including the potential for shareholders to sue if these subsidy changes are not declared and managed correctly. There are also opportunities for these businesses as Canada transitions to clean energy.

Keynote speaker Temitope Onifade (he/him), a lawyer and doctoral student in the Peter A. Allard School of Law, specializing in low-carbon policy and investments, and panelists will discuss these issues and opportunities, outlined in a recent Canada Climate Law Initiative report, as well as those that policymakers and civil society actors will need to consider.

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Location: Live webinar

Agenda:

11:00 a.m. – 11:07 a.m. – Introduction by Ed Ma

11:07 am – 11:12 a.m. – Keynote by Temitope Onifade

11:12 am – 12:00 p.m. – Panel discussion

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Media Q&A with Temitope Onifade

Speakers available for one-on-one interviews:

Temitope Onifade, author of the report (Interview language(s): English, Yoruba, English-based pidgin

Ed Ma QC, Head of Legal and Corporate Secretary, Thinkific Labs Inc., Interview language(s): English

Kai Horsefield: Former Director, Regulatory and Policy, Canadian Energy Pipeline Association, Interview language(s): English

Bronwen Tucker, Global Public Finance Campaign Co-Manager, Oil Change International, Interview language(s): English

