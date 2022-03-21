Event: How companies can manage the risk of changing fossil fuel subsidies

Fossil fuel subsidies are set to change with the federal government’s commitment to phasing out public finance and other forms of support for fossil fuels and diverting them to the transition to clean energy sources.
Companies receiving these subsidies, as well as pension trustees and others who manage investments, could face financial and legal risks, including the potential for shareholders to sue if these subsidy changes are not declared and managed correctly. There are also opportunities for these businesses as Canada transitions to clean energy.
Keynote speaker Temitope Onifade (he/him), a lawyer and doctoral student in the Peter A. Allard School of Law, specializing in low-carbon policy and investments, and panelists will discuss these issues and opportunities, outlined in a recent Canada Climate Law Initiative report, as well as those that policymakers and civil society actors will need to consider.
To register for the webinar, click here.
There will be an opportunity for media to ask questions of Temitope Onifade after the webinar via this Zoom link.
Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Location: Live webinar
Agenda:
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:07 a.m. – Introduction by Ed Ma
- 11:07 am – 11:12 a.m. – Keynote by Temitope Onifade
- 11:12 am – 12:00 p.m. – Panel discussion
- 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Media Q&A with Temitope Onifade
Speakers available for one-on-one interviews:
- Temitope Onifade, author of the report (Interview language(s): English, Yoruba, English-based pidgin
- Ed Ma QC, Head of Legal and Corporate Secretary, Thinkific Labs Inc., Interview language(s): English
- Kai Horsefield: Former Director, Regulatory and Policy, Canadian Energy Pipeline Association, Interview language(s): English
- Bronwen Tucker, Global Public Finance Campaign Co-Manager, Oil Change International, Interview language(s): English
More info: https://bit.ly/3wcs7CJ