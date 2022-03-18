UBC In The News
High-tech mouthguard tracks big hits to study head impacts during hockey games
Dr. Lyndia Wu, a professor in the UBC’s faculty of applied science, discussed her research which uses mouthguards to study head impacts during hockey games. Graham Thomas, the head of the UBC’s women’s hockey team, Dr. Alexander Rauscher, a UBC medicine professor, and Dr. Paul van Donkelaar, a professor in UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, was quoted.
B.C. scientists discover how to 3D print testicular cells, offer infertile couples hope
Dr. Ryan Flannigan, a urology professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, has 3D printed human testicular cells, which could one day help with treating male infertility.
The nuclear reactors of the future have a Russia problem
UBC professor and director at the school of public policy and global affairs Dr. Allison M. Macfarlane discussed the next generation of nuclear plants and what it would take to build it.
The world's happiest countries for 2022
UBC economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell discussed the results of the World Happiness Report, which he co-authored.
Allergy season in full bloom already in Metro Vancouver
Dr. Chris Carlsten, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, said climate change is bringing earlier, more intense and longer pollen seasons to many parts of the world, including B.C.
Ottawa pours more money into next generation nuclear tech; critics to push back against ‘dangerous distraction’
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed why small modular reactors aren’t a practical solution when compared to renewable sources of energy, such as wind and solar.
Chronically sleepless: Why is it so hard to get good shut-eye?
Dr. Najib Ayas, a UBC professor of critical care medicine, commented on the importance of getting a good night’s sleep.
More Canadians opting for fertility treatment during pandemic: doctors, advocate
Dr. Caitlin Dunne, a clinical professor in the UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed the accelerated increase in the number of fertility treatments during the pandemic.
Gas prices dip below $2/litre in capital region as inflation climbs across country
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a UBC Sauder School of Business professor, explained why energy prices are the most volatile of consumer goods affected by rising inflation.
Omicron's reduced severity will make living with COVID 'easier': study
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on the expected COVID-19 case counts with the arrival of the Omicron subvariant, BA.2.
