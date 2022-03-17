UBC In The News
Where does 'unhealthy perfectionism' come from?
Dr. Martin M. Smith, a PhD candidate at UBC’s department of psychology, was quoted about a study he co-wrote which found that unhealthy levels of perfectionism can pass from parent to child.
Psychology Today
The weird, wondrous world of seahorses
Dr. Amanda Vincent, a UBC marine biologist at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about how much we actually know about seahorses. She said for the vast majority of species, except for their taxonomy and a basic description, we know next to nothing.
National Geographic (subscription), National Geographic (France)
Is a nuclear disaster likely in Ukraine?
UBC professor and director at the school of public policy and global affairs Dr. Allison M. Macfarlane discussed the possibility of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine.
Al Jazeera
Russian war strikes B.C. food supply, prices
Dr. James Vercammen, a UBC professor at the faculty of land and food systems and Sauder School of Business gave comments on rising food prices.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Business in Vancouver
Canadian house prices up 20% in past year
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, said in order to try and address rising home prices, Canadians need to recognize there is a cultural and political addiction to high and rising home prices in this country.
CBC Canada Tonight
Cataloging an LGBTQ book, a political act
Dr. Kyle Frackman, a professor at UBC’s department of central, eastern, and northern European studies, discussed the challenges of cataloging queer literature. He said the terms used to describe the LGBTQ+ community have changed a lot over the years.
ICI Radio-Canada
B.C. businesses facing pressure to raise prices amid surging costs
Dr. Michael Devereux, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, discussed the combination of factors that are behind the current high inflation rate.
Global
Electric vehicle sales are booming, but can B.C. keep up?
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a UBC Sauder School of Business professor, discussed issues of meeting the demands of electric vehicles in B.C.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Age against the machine
Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at UBC and the executive director of the Women’s Health Research Institute, was quoted about strategies to deal with vaginal atrophy.
The Coast
B.C. to review how its COVID-19 pandemic response decisions were made
UBC researchers discussed the B.C. government’s decision to start preparing a report on the province’s COVID-19 pandemic response. Dr. Tom Koch, an adjunct professor of medical geography at UBC, and Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, were quoted.
Canadian Press via Coast Reporter, Tri-City News, Alaska Highway News
Thorium-fueled nuclear reactors won’t help cut emissions
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, co-wrote about why thorium-fueled nuclear reactors won’t help cut emissions.
Jakarta Post (subscription)