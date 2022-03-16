UBC In The News

Canada and US announce Arctic military exercises amid Russia tensions

Dr. Michael Byers, a UBC political science professor, discussed whether Russia will show aggression in the Canadian Arctic.
Russia is accused of war crimes in Ukraine. Will investigations accomplish anything?

UBC political science professors, Dr. Genevieve Bates and Dr. Lisa Sundstrom, commented on how international investigations will proceed to determine if the Russian government is committing war crimes or genocide.
Russian war strikes B.C. food supply, prices

Researchers from UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and school of public policy and global affairs gave comments on rising food prices. Dr. James Vercammen, Dr. Matias Margulis and Dr. Kelleen Wiseman were quoted.
More Canadians opting for fertility treatment during pandemic

Dr. Caitlin Dunne, a clinical professor in the UBC’s faculty of medicine, said the number of fertility treatments had already been rising before the pandemic but that trend was accelerated as people reflected more on what’s most important to them.
Some aren't ready to do without their masks just yet in B.C.

UBC social psychologist Dr. Azim Shariff discussed how the new mask mandates affects people’s decision-making because the choice is unambiguous.
Parents split on whether students should continue to wear masks after spring break

UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on the current COVID-19 case counts in B.C.
Technological revolution of work during pandemic shows promise but also inequality

UBC economics professor Dr. Giovanni Gallipoli commented on how advancements in technology are a natural part of an economy’s growth.
Experts on the relaxation of B.C. government's pandemic prevention measures

UBC dentistry professor Dr. HsingChi von Bergmann discussed how COVID-19 data influenced public health authorities’ decision-making in B.C.
