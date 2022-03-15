UBC In The News
New social media hub at UBC to address climate change
A team led by Dr. Kai Chan, a UBC professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, has launched CoSphere, a new social media hub where people can connect to take action for a sustainable future.
CBC BC Today (25:45 mark), CBC On the Coast, Global, CKNW Mornings with Simi, Spice Radio, Vancouver Sun, The Province
CMHA, UBC research found majority of people have ongoing COVID concerns
A study led by UBC in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association found that 64 per cent of people in Canada are worried about new variants and 57 per cent are worried about COVID-19 circulating in the population for years to come.
Glacier Media via Powell River Peak, Dawson Creek Mirror
The risks of a no-fly zone over Ukraine
UBC political science professor of teaching Dr. Allen Sens explained the case for and against a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine.
CBC Front Burner
Looking closer at your portfolio amid the war in Ukraine
Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the UBC Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics, gave comments on investors needing to pay more attention to issues around injustice and the social and political climate of different regions when deciding on what assets to hold.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, BradfordToday.ca
The marvel of old-growth forests that once cloaked the Pacific Northwest
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard commented on old-growth forests in the Pacific Northwest.
Seattle Times
Math’s ‘oldest problem ever’ gets a new answer
UBC mathematics professors Dr. Greg Martin and Dr. Izabella Łaba gave comments on a solution to a long-standing math problem.
Dr. Martin, Dr. Łaba: Quanta
Dr. Łaba: IFL Science
South Carolina’s 1st COVID hotspot plots a return to normal
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor said the coronavirus pandemic is unique for how long people tolerated restrictions and pushed through their mental fatigue.
Associated Press via Bellingham Herald, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte Observer
What Canada's rental market could look like next year
UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Thomas Davidoff discussed vacancy rates in key markets across the country, including Vancouver.
CTV
Oil and gas here to stay for 'decades' despite demand for green energy: Alberta energy minister
UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler commented on Alberta government’s aversion to the carbon tax.
Global via MSN, Q107, CISN Country 103.9
Why are so many British Columbians still wearing masks indoors?
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed why many people in B.C. are still choosing to wear masks.
CTV via Funny 1040 AM
As restrictions for masks are lifted, will our moods be lifted as well?
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor was interviewed on CKNW’s Sunday Night Health Show about the mental health impacts of easing pandemic restrictions.
CKNW Sunday Night Health Show (31:40 mark)
2 years into the pandemic, burning questions remain about COVID-19 — and how we fight it
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical associate professor in the UBC faculty of medicine, said that aside from whether someone is vaccinated or not, age remains the clearest predictor of someone’s potential for severe COVID.
CBC via Yahoo
What superhero can swoop in to save movie theatres?
Dr. Charles Weinberg, a UBC Sauder School of Business professor, co-wrote about saving the movie theatre industry.
Los Angeles Times via Bellingham Herald
Merritt, B.C., aims to 3D-print homes to replace those damaged by flooding
Dr. Shahria Alam, a UBCO civil engineering professor, discussed how UBC is helping replace damaged homes in Merritt using 3D printing.
CBC
Full calendar of events at UBC Okanagan for Embrace Aging Month
UBCO is co-hosting Embrace Aging Month in March with a series of events aimed at celebrating the joys of aging.
Vernon Morning Star