UBC In The News
Only a fifth of people are brave enough to take vigilante action against rule-breakers at work, study suggests
UBC researchers have co-created a vigilante identity scale to assess the degree to which people adopt the vigilante identity.
Daily Mail
COVID stress lingering
A study led by UBC in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association found that 64 per cent of people in Canada are worried about new variants and 57 per cent are worried about COVID-19 circulating in the population for years to come.
Castanet
As another round of logging wraps up in Nanaimo’s watershed, advocates say it’s time for long-term solutions
Discourse featured a UBC report which showed that management of the Capital Regional District’s multiple watersheds requires an entire department dedicated to its protection.
Discourse
Arctic security concerns resurface in Canada’s territories amid Russian war
Dr. Michael Byers, a UBC political science professor, said that the Arctic is not monolithic and that countries in the European Arctic were more likely than Canada to be feeling a greater threat.
New York Times (subscription), CBC
Cold showers, hot saunas and the new way to tame stress
UBC kinesiology professor Dr. Eli Puterman discussed hormetic stress, or dosing yourself with bursts of pressure from exercising.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
Looking closer at your portfolio amid the war in Ukraine
Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the UBC Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics, gave comments on investors needing to pay more attention to issues around injustice and the social and political climate of different regions when deciding on what assets to hold.
Canadian Press via Yahoo Finance, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Squamish Chief, Tri-City News, Powell River Peak, MidlandToday.com, NewMarketToday.com, Castanet, Q107
'Buy now,' say experts as flight fares expected to soar amid rising fuel costs
Dr. David Gillen, a UBC Sauder School of Business professor, discussed the impact of rising fuel costs on air fares.
Global News via MSN, Q107
Where Ukraine's social media strategy collides with the Geneva Conventions
Nicole Barrett, a Peter A. Allard School of Law professor of teaching and the director of the International Justice and Human Rights Clinic at UBC, gave comments on where Ukraine’s social media strategy collides with the Geneva Conventions.
The Logic via Financial Post, Calgary Sun
Africa can help save the natural world and the livelihoods of Africans
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC, wrote about how systems for integrating conservation into rural development plans in South Africa can help the world’s conservation efforts and bring in ecological and economic benefits.
Mail & Guardian
North Americans have already used up their share of the planet’s resources for the year. It’s clear that climate action needs a reboot
Dr. Kai Chan, a UBC professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, wrote about system change to reduce our environmental footprints.
Globe and Mail
Do you plan to continue your education abroad? These universities offer scholarships for Mexican students
Business Insider featured UBC as one of the universities in Canada with scholarships for international students.
Business Insider (Mexico)
Five facts to know about the warming climate in the Arctic, according to an ecologist
A webinar on the Arctic hosted by UBC’s faculty of forestry discussed the effects of climate change on the Arctic.
ICI Radio Canada
Online exhibit launches featuring wartime letters between Surrey student, Japanese Canadian friends
UBC has launched an online exhibit that features a collection of letters that recount the lives of a group of Japanese Canadian teenagers after their forced dispersal during World War II.
Black Press Media via Cloverdale Reporter, North Delta Reporter, Surrey Now-Leader, Peace Arch News