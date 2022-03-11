UBC In The News
Tsleil-Waututh measure erosion, pollution and overfishing since contact and industrialization in Burrard Inlet
Media featured a cooperative project between Tsleil-Waututh Nation and UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries that measured the effects of contamination, historical fisheries, and shoreline development in Burrard Inlet.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Help! How do I get my sex drive back?
New York Times mentioned research by Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at UBC and the executive director of the Women’s Health Research Institute, which suggested four factors that contribute to low sexual desire experienced by women in heterosexual relationships.
New York Times (subscription)
Doctor in the house: why psychology matters in a pandemic
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed why psychology matters in a pandemic, and whether we are mentally prepared for the post-pandemic era.
BFM 89.9
2 years into the pandemic, burning questions remain about COVID-19 — and how we fight it
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, clinical associate professor in the UBC faculty of medicine, said that aside from whether someone is vaccinated or not, age remains the clearest predictor of someone’s potential for severe COVID.
CBC via MSN
Guilbeault touts coming green bond, as experts stress need to choose projects wisely
Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the UBC Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics, said investors need to be careful investing in green bonds to ensure their investments are actually driving the greening of corporations.
The Canadian Press via Saskatoon StarPhoenix
Lavish ‘iceberg’ mansions are growing in Toronto. What it means as the city’s rich build underground
Matthew Soules, a professor in the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC’s faculty of applied science, commented on the impact of “iceberg” mansions in Canada.
Toronto Star
Mental health challenges evolving – not diminishing
UBC psychology professor Dr. Nancy Sin discussed people’s mixed reactions to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, North Shore News, Tri-City News, Pique Newsmagazine
They moved here from Russia. They fear the country they left will never be the same
UBC anthropology professor Dr. Alexia Bloch gave comments on how the Russian community in Canada will be impacted by the Russo-Ukrainian War. Dr. Bloch said many Russians have family in Ukraine, and what is happening now harkens back to a time when Russia was part of the Soviet Union and cut off from the world.
Yahoo
B.C. set to update COVID-19 situation after indicating restrictions could ease
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs commented on modelling the COVID-19 case numbers in B.C.
Canadian Press via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Healthing
B.C. dropping mask mandate Friday for indoor public spaces, vaccine card in April
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto was quoted on COVID-19 case numbers in B.C.
Global
B.C. hospitalizations declining, so why are we still seeing so many deaths?
UBC pharmacology and therapeutics professor Dr. Brian Conway and mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs were quoted about the COVID-19 case counts.
Postmedia via Times Colonist
Mask mandate removal leaves immunocompromised people worried about increased risk
Dr. Sylvia Fuller, a UBC sociology professor, commented on how immunocompromised people or people with immunocompromised family members will have to navigate their risks given the removal of mask mandates.
CHEK
Alberta’s safe-supply committee is missing an opportunity to protect people from harm
Dr. Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, co-wrote about Alberta’s safe-supply committee.
Globe and Mail
Will British Columbia address systemic racism in immigration detention?
Dr. Efrat Arbel, a professor at the UBC Peter A. Allard School of Law, co-wrote on B.C.’s agreement with Canada Border Services Agency that authorizes locking up immigration detainees in B.C. jails.
Vancouver Sun
Merritt partnering with UBC to build 3D printed tiny homes
Meritt Herald mentioned that UBC is partnering with the City of Meritt to build 3D-printed tiny homes.
Meritt Herald