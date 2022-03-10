UBC In The News
State-of-the-art lab on remote B.C. island untangling the effects of ocean acidification
Dr. Iria Giménez, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s department of zoology and the Hakai Institute, discussed her research that investigates the effects of ocean acidification and other climate change impacts on shellfish and various marine organisms.
National Observer via Infotel News
Why Canadians are paying high gas prices amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a UBC Sauder School of Business professor, explained why Canadians are seeing high gas prices despite not being reliant on Russian oil imports.
BNN Bloomberg
Will there be a 'tipping point' for Putin as businesses exit Russia? Experts doubt it
UBC political science professor Dr. Lisa Sundstrom and Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler discussed how the Russo-Ukrainian War will affect Russians’ morale and the Russian economy.
Global via Q107
The situation in Ukraine is raising questions about Canada's approach to climate change
Dr. Melissa Lem, a UBC clinical professor, discussed how the Russo-Ukrainian War will impact Canada’s approach to climate change.
CBC Early Edition
Canada's oil, gas emissions cap may wait until 2023, leaving climate plan hole
Dr. Simon Donner, a UBC geography professor of climate science and policy, said if we don’t do something to address oil and gas emissions, Canada will be unable to meet its 2030 emissions targets.
Reuters via Virgin Radio 98.5
'Everyone should be concerned about this': B.C. union sounds alarm about shortage of ICU nurses
Nursing professor and director of the school of nursing Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc commented on the shortage of ICU nurses.
CTV via Funny 1040
Guilbeault touts coming green bond, as experts stress need to choose projects wisely
Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the UBC Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics, said investors need to be careful investing in green bonds to ensure their investments are actually driving the greening of corporations.
The Canadian Press via Toronto Star, MSN Money, Albert Prime Times, Penticton Herald, Sask Today, RMO Today, Coast Reporter, Kelowna Daily Courier, The Chronicle Journal
How to mask in a maskless world as mandates lift
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed strategies to navigate the post-pandemic life when wearing a mask will be an individual choice.
Toronto Star
B.C. has a critical ICU nursing shortage and no plan to address it: union
UBCO nursing lecturer Norma Hilsmann said that with experienced ICU nurses leaving, inexperienced nurses are asked to fill the gap, which is concerning because experience is crucial to providing high-quality care.
Healthing
Pressure rises for commuters as pandemic redraws transit map
Dr. Sylvia Fuller, a UBC sociology professor, gave comments on changing commuters’ transit patterns and cautioned employers’ expectations of employees who don’t have to commute.
Business in Vancouver, Coast Reporter
Solving the student housing crisis
University Affairs featured UBC’s solution to student housing crisis — nano-suites — and its plans to increase the number of student beds to 17,300 by 2030 from 12,000. Associate vice-president of student housing, Andrew Parr was quoted.
University Affairs