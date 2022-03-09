UBC In The News
What could happen in the event of an attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the potential fallout of a Russian military attack on Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
UNILAD
US bans Russian oil: What is next for oil and gas prices?
Adam Pankratz, a lecturer at the Sauder School of Business, was quoted about how the embargo on Russia can lead to dramatic effects in Europe such as Germans being unable to heat their homes.
Yahoo, Al Jazeera via China Daily
Will there be a ‘tipping point’ for Putin as businesses exit Russia? Experts doubt it
UBC political science professor Dr. Lisa Sundstrom and Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler commented on how the Russo-Ukrainian War will affect Russians’ morale and the Russian economy.
Global
Canada's oil, gas emissions cap may wait until 2023, leaving climate plan hole
Dr. Simon Donner, a UBC geography professor of climate science and policy, said if we don’t do something to address oil and gas emissions, Canada will be unable to meet its 2030 emissions targets.
Reuters via Yahoo, Financial Post, CTV
A virgin mouse gave birth to a litter of baby mice
Dr. Louis Lefebvre, a UBC professor in medical genetics, commented on a new experiment where researchers were able to make a female mouse give birth to a baby mouse that grew from an unfertilized egg.
Yahoo
How much are taxpayers really subsidizing Canada's fossil fuel industry?
Temitope Onifade, a graduate student at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed a report he co-authored which found that low-income, fossil fuel-dependent and Indigenous communities tend to be disproportionately affected by the negative impacts of fossil fuel production.
CBC
Class of 2024 onward will require Indigenous-focused coursework to graduate in B.C.
Dr. Amy Parent, a professor of education at UBC, gave comments on the plan to make Indigenous-focused coursework mandatory to graduate from high school in B.C.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Green gold: mass timber is modern alchemy
Dr. Christopher Gaston, a professor of markets and economics at UBC’s faculty of forestry, gave comments on the growth of mass timber production in B.C. and the need to use technology to make this trend sustainable.
Northern Beat
More transmissible subvariant on course to displace original Omicron strain in Alberta
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on COVID-19 case numbers in Alberta. Dr. Otto said the Omicron subvariant BA.2 appears to be doubling in Alberta every week, and because it spreads more easily than the original Omicron strain (BA.1), the vulnerable are at risk.
CBC via Yahoo
Artificial intelligence and corporate social responsibility can strengthen anti-corruption efforts
Oludolapo Makinde, a Peter A. Allard School of Law doctoral student, discussed how companies can combat corruption through corporate social responsibility and artificial intelligence.
The Conversation